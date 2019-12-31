advertisement

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting introduced his men’s cricket team test of the decade, which had some surprising gaps.

The 45-year-old published his selection on his newly created Twitter and wrote that he wanted to “participate and share his thoughts on the much-discussed XI”.

Despite fourth and fifth place in the current ICC test ranking, seven players from Australia and England are represented in Pontings XI.

By contrast, India has had more wins per game than any other nation this decade, but only one Indian is represented in Ponting’s team – the current captain Virat Kohli.

Everyone chooses teams of the decade, so I thought I’d join the fun. This would be my 2010 test team:

David Warner

Alastair Cook

Kane Williamson

Steve Smith

Virat Kohli (c)

Kumar Sangakkarra (week)

Ben Stokes

Dale Steyn

Nathan Lyon

Stuart Broad

James Anderson

– Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) December 30, 2019

Ricky Ponting’s test team of the decade

David Warner – OFF (7099 runs at 48.21)

Alastair Cook – ENG (8818 runs at 46.41.)

Kane Williamson – NZL (6379 runs @ 51.44)

Steve Smith – OFF (7164 runs to 62.84)

Virat Kohli (c) – IND (7202 runs at 54.97)

Kumar Sangakkara (Week) – SL (4851 runs to 61.40)

Ben Stokes – ENG (3787 runs at 35.72, 139 gates at 33.13)

Dale Steyn – RSA (267 gates @ 22.29)

Nathan Lyon – OFF (380 gates @ 32.11)

Stuart Broad – ENG (403 gates @ 27.65)

James Anderson – ENG (429 gates at 24.35)

media_cameraRicky Ponting’s test team of the decade raised some eyebrows.

With the exception of Englishman Ben Stokes, Ponting played with or against each player in his chosen XI in the test arena.

The most criticized shot in Ponting XI was the Australian Nathan Lyon.

Although the GOAT has taken the most gates of all spin bowlers this decade, its test bowling average and hit rate are significantly weaker than the Rangana Herath in Sri Lanka and the Ravi Ashwin in India.

Media_cameraIndia’s Ravi Ashwin was unlucky to find a place in Ponting XI. to miss.

Lyon took Wickets all 63.9 deliveries in Test Cricket, which is higher than Herath (57.5) and Ashwin (53.6).

The bowling average of Lyon at 32.11 is significantly weaker than that of Herath (26.41) and Ashwin (25.36).

After all, Herath and Ashwin won a total of 16 ten-gate races in test cricket this decade – Lyon ended the race with just two gates.

This statistical inequality is probably why Wisden, Fox Cricket, and Super Sport chose Ashwin as the streak spinner in their teams of the decade.

Stuart Broad’s shot also raised a few eyebrows – although the English Paceman claimed 403 test gates this decade, his bowling average of 27.65 is rather mediocre compared to other modern sizes.

South Africans Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander averaged a McGrath-like score of 22.57 and 21.99, respectively, this decade.

Broad’s test strike rate of 56.6 is also weaker than that of Rabada (40.0) and Philander (49.9).

Broad’s unforgettable 8/15 stay at Asche 2015 may have improved his qualifications.

Another notable gap in Ponting’s team is AB de Villiers, who averaged 57.48 with the racket in Test Cricket this decade.

The South African’s batting average was better than Kane Williamson, Ben Stokes and Kohli, and he ended the decade with more test runs than Kumar Sangakkara.

Since retiring from international cricket in 2012, Ponting has commented on Channel 10 and Channel 7.

Originally published as Ponting’s surprising team of the decade

