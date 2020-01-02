advertisement

The cricket world was divided over the shortening of the five-day test games to four days in 2023.

While current and previous players are against the move, the boards of Australia, England and New Zealand have carefully approved the shorter alternative.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the International Cricket Council’s cricket committee is reported to be coming this year to discuss the move to four-day trials starting in 2023.

The discussion takes place against the background of intensive schedules, in which test cricket, one-day caps and T20 cricket are a lot of headaches for the administrator.

David White, CEO of New Zealand Cricket, told Radio Sport’s Elliott Smith that four-day playoffs would open the calendar, but said players should be consulted.

But the world cricket superpower, India, has yet to share its opinion, and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly says, “It’s too early to say.”

The debate stems from several issues, including the ICC’s call for more global events, the calendar crisis on the back of the burgeoning T20 leagues, and the cost of hosting five days if most games don’t make it the last day.

And the format has been tested in recent years, with England and Ireland doing a four-day test in 2019, while South Africa and Zimbabwe played one in 2017.

The last change was championed by former Australian captain Mark Taylor and former English skipper Michael Vaughan, who argued that the format was under threat.

media_cameraMichael Vaughan approved the change.

“If you actually dissect a five-day test game, the fifth day will cost a lot of money,” Vaughan wrote in The Telegraph.

“We always have to remember that cricket is an entertainment business. In the minute, the white ball game overtook test cricket.

“Aside from those of us who already love Test Cricket, I don’t think Test Cricket has done enough to reach a new audience.

“So we have to make it more relevant and attractive. It could only bring a little more relevance if it is cut. “

318 overs are the average result in the 21st century … Only 13 out of 39 tests this year went up to day 5 … only 4 draws !!!!!!!! All rain affected … !!!!!!! https://t.co/cmAEnKhTuN

– Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 30, 2019

English wicket keeper Jos Buttler also supported Vaughan, arguing that cricket should be “open to change”.

“I think administrators and broadcasters need to find the best way to protect Test Cricket. It is the best form of the game. So how can we maintain that and continue the game? He said to Test Match Special.

“If this is the option, you have to search for four days. I think it’s good that if you get a fantastic test that ends on the fifth day with all three possible results, it will be five days. There is nothing comparable in cricket. As with everything that changes, things also change and the game has to evolve with it. Everyone has to be open to change when necessary. “

media_cameraJos Buttler struck during the ashes.

But Butler’s views have shown that the dashing batsmen, who have a hit rate of well over 100 in both shorter game formats, strike.

“Cricket has to be open to change”: Buttler says four-day tests “have to be watched”

Maybe Jos Buttler should try to learn rackets a little longer instead of watering down our sport

In this case it is punishable. #SAvENGhttps: //t.co/cek5wyNsVI

– Jack Mendel (@ Mendelpol) January 2, 2020

Jos Buttler says, “Cricket needs to be open to change” because it supports 4-day tests

Everything cricket does is change

New formats & competitions, new stupid outfits, all without thinking how to get the best out of the game

The game is run by vandals https://t.co/ktmszKzx8g

– Joel Taylor (@JoelTaylorhack) January 1, 2020

Former Australian players Brett Lee, Michael Hussey and Brendan Julian discussed the new format.

“Five for me,” said Lee. “It could be over four days anyway, but five for me.”

Hussey replied, “I think it will gain some momentum. I wouldn’t be surprised if this happens in the future and they work hard on it. But for me personally, I’m also five days. “

Julian asked Hussey if the schedule gains would only see the ICC stuff on the calendar anymore

“Test matches this year are obviously going to be four days long, but I’m only assuming they will have trouble getting overseas,” said Julian. “You can’t get through 90 overs now, you want to get through 98? I think it’s great that it’s Thursday through Sunday, but I think you can’t get through for five days. I assume it will will only give more draws. “

Australia finished the second test against New Zealand on day four, and the numbers show that tests have had a 73 percent hit rate within 392 overs (four days) in the past ten years.

Research mandate from @AWSStats:

The four-day test project

Past decade of tests in Australia

52 matches

43 results

38 decided in 392 overs

2 at the limit of this limit

3 tests took more than 400 overs to get the result https://t.co/pPCSijRN7D

– SEN 1116 (@ 1116sen), December 28, 2019

A key area that cricket statistics expert Ric Finlay pointed out is that four days of testing require 98 overs to be thrown daily with slow over rates, which means the games could drag on.

The change to 98 overs a day deserves a review. Current increases would mean that seven and three-quarter hour days are required to reach the 98 hour mark. This is a great day that is not beneficial for the game, nor for the players and spectators. https://t.co/oWYYOYc0QD

– Ric Finlay (@ RicFinlay) December 30, 2019

Lee added that rainy days will also be a three-day test, saying, “It won’t happen.”

Likewise, according to Hussey, a spinner gets lost, who gets his money late in the test game.

Julian also made fun of his commentator colleague.

“The thing with Michael Vaughan, he hasn’t worked enough, so he has a lot of time to sit in his hotel room and do things, obviously he doesn’t have enough games,” said Julian.

media_cameraBrett Lee asks Michael Vaughan to get to work.

However, it was a fierce issue with current and former Australian players who have been arguing in the debate.

Australian Glenn McGrath weighed in and told reporters that he would prefer the five-day test.

“I’m a traditionalist,” said McGrath. “I like the game the way it is.

“Five days is very special to me and I would hate it to get shorter. The introduction of pink tests and day-night tests is a great way to keep our game fresh and moving.

“I’m actually against it for how many days it’s played. I like the way it is.”

Australian test skipper Tim Paine asked the players to make changes and said that in addition to five-day tests, there could also be room for four-day tests.

“I think there is a certain advantage to being in one or the other test as we did with England and Ireland,” Paine admitted. “But I think the large selection of test series, the test championship, has to stay for five days.”

Nathan Lyon decidedly opposed the idea.

In The Unplayable Podcast, Lyon said it would be “ridiculous” to opt for four-day cricket.

“They’re watching all the big games around the world and some of the best test games I’ve played have lasted until the very last day,” said Lyon.

“You see (Australia) against India in Adelaide in 2014, which has dropped to the last half hour on the fifth day. Then take a look at Cape Town in 2014. They watch the friendly match in which Ryan Harris Morne bowled Morkel with two overs. So that dropped to the last 10 minutes on a fifth day.

“I’m not a fan of four-day test games. I think you’ll get as many draws and day five is crucial.”

Originally published as “Criminal”: Cricket shared about revolution

