Aleem Dar hit the headlines during Ashes in 2013 when he refused to raise his finger after Stuart Broad slipped the ball for the first time.

It was a mistake that cost Australia the friendly, but it wasn’t Dar’s fault – Australia had already wasted its two reviews, the ball seemed to distract from Brad Haddin’s glove.

Referees make mistakes all the time on the field; That is why the DRS was introduced in 2008.

Dar’s wrong decision on Saturday at the MCG is inexcusable.

Mitchell Starc’s brutal bouncer hit Mitch Santner’s bracelet during the morning session of the third day and was caught in the leg hole by Travis Head.

Marais Erasmus understandably did not call out – the distraction was not apparent during the live game – and Tim Paine requested a review after some consideration with his teammates.

Dar sat in the air-conditioned room of the third referee and had enough time to watch the reps and correct the decision.

The elastic bracelet visibly stretched Santner’s arm up when touched – no fancy technology was required to determine whether the batsman was outside or not.

Dar spent a considerable amount of time analyzing Snicko and HotSpot, which was inconclusive, and hurried past the crucial footage.

media_cameraThe Australian players didn’t notice the distraction, Dar.

Whether it was confusion, excess technology, or just laziness, Dar’s reluctance to override Erasmus’s decision diminishes his credibility as a world-class umpire.

Fox cricket commentator Mark Waugh expressed his disgust on Twitter and called the decision “very bad”.

“It is a very bad decision by the third referee,” Waugh wrote.

“You can clearly see how the band on top of the glove moves after the ball brushes it. This type of decision is exactly why DRS is used in the game. “

Cricket legend Shane Warne was also not happy with Dar, and suggested that the Pakistani should have taken their time and looked at more of the footage available.

“The sweatband moved a lot and should have been knocked over,” Warne told foxsports.com.au.

“Sometimes the umpires get it wrong, but I don’t think Dar sees enough of the vision either. He should have asked for more angles before making his decision, and I think he got it wrong.”

Technology becomes unusable if the 3rd referee error of the person is so obvious. Interpreting vision is one thing, but it’s confusing not to see the sweatband of glove movement #DRS #technology #AUSvNZ #Santner

– Alison Mitchell (@AlisonMitchell) December 28, 2019

Aleem Dar seems to misunderstand her in the penalty area as well as on the pitch. At least it is consistent. #AUSvNZ

– Rohan Connolly (@rohan_connolly), December 28, 2019

All: “It would be easier to become a referee if you had the benefits of repetitions.”

Aleem: “Well, actually …” #AusvNZ

– Daniel Brettig (@ danbrettig) December 28, 2019

Aleem Dar appears to be making decisions knowing that the batting side has the ability to review them. Ian Smith agreed to this suggestion when I spoke to him again yesterday. de Grandhomme debacle

Dar de Grandhomme went crazy twice. Fortunately, this rating counted #AUSvNZ

– Simon Brunsdon (@SimonBrunsdon), December 15, 2019

Channel 7 commentator Ricky Ponting also heavily criticized Dar’s decision.

“The third referee missed that, absolutely as clear as the day … If you can’t do it right, you shouldn’t,” said Ponting.

“(The sweatband) moves clearly before it reaches the forearm protection. In my opinion, this is conclusive evidence. “

To rub salt into the wounds, Australia has lost criticism of Dar’s mistake. Paine is struggling enough with DRS as it is.

If Australia hadn’t been so dominant in Melbourne, Australian fans would ask the 129 test veteran to retire.

media_cameraTim Paine was understandably confused by the decision.

Dar was named ICC Umpire of the Year for three consecutive years between 2009 and 2011, but has not received an award since Broad’s notorious decision.

Joel Wilson was tested for his referee during the recent Ashes series in England, and rightly so. Dar’s Boxing Day Howler is ranked as the worst referee decision of 2019.

Originally published as “No sympathy for veteran ump after” howler “

