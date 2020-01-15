advertisement

A salute from the cargo ship Burns Harbor ends the navigation season at Sault Ste. Marie on Wednesday and signals the start of winter work on the Soo locks.

On Wednesday, the cargo ship passed just before dawn.

It will be the last ship to use the locks until March 25, when they reopen.

During the nine-week period, the locks are closed and water is drained from them.

Crews will carry out repair and maintenance work.

150 people will fight winter to make sure the locks are in good condition to reopen.

There are three areas they will focus on.

“Number one is door one… the number of the miter door is activated at the end of the repairs. Number two is threshold repairs. Number three is the replacement of empty valve cylinders on two of the four valves, ”said regional engineer Kevin Sprague.

Sprague says the biggest Poe lock must last at least 50 years, even with the arrival of a new Super Lock.

