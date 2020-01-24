advertisement

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A southern California coastal cleanup team has ended nine months of anguish for a grieving family with the discovery of cremated remains that had been in a van stolen before a funeral service.

The team of Los Cerritos wetland stewards abseiled the cliffs to pick up the trash thrown on a sidewalk railing when they decided to take a closer look at a weathered cardboard box.

“We could see a plastic bag inside and ashes, and we knew they were leftovers,” John McGaffin told KNBC-TV on Thursday.

The box had the label of a Houston morgue and a name, Anthony Sanchez. The crew found another ash container with the same label and another name, Damadis Sanchez.

Damadis Sanchez was 34 when she was killed with her 8-year-old son Anthony in a traffic accident in Texas last year.

Her brother Gerson Lopes had the cremated remains returned to the family of El Monte near Los Angeles. Last April, the family prepared for a memorial service, placing the two urns in a van they would drive.

The van was stolen and the family had to organize the funeral without the remains of the deceased.

“I was pretty depressed,” said Lopes.

Nine months later, the van is still missing. But the cleaning team turned the remains over to Lopes, who told KNBC that he was relieved.

“Just like a weight on my shoulders,” said Lopes, congratulating the crew for taking the initiative to take a closer look and follow up.

“This team is a solid team,” he said. “We had a moment and we hugged him.”

Nine months ago, Lopes and his family made arrangements with a boat operator to take them to sea so that they could scatter the ashes. The same afternoon he received the remains, Lopes again made the necessary arrangements and gave his sister and nephew the ceremony he had planned.

