Ty-Shon Alexander’s high 24-point games led four players in double figures Sunday as Creighton never got in the way of a 77-66 Big Conference win over Xavier in Omaha, Neb.

Marcus Zegarowski scored 15 points and smashed six assists for the Bluejays (16-5, 5-3), while Mitch Ballock and backup Denzel Mahoney added 14 points each. Creighton tied at 11 3-pointers, shot 45.1 percent from the field and converted 15 Musketeer laps to 17 points.

Freshman Zach Freemantle scored 18 career points and grabbed nine rebounds to pace Xavier (13-7, 2-5). Naji Marshall added 15 points but also completed six laps, and Tyrique Jones scored 11 points and 13 rebounds.

The Musketeers dominated the glass 46-28 but undone themselves with poor throws and their inability to take care of the ball. Xavier finished the day at 39.4 percent from the field, including 6 of 21 from the 3-point line.

The Bluejays led 65-50 with 7:07 left before the Musketeers went nine straight points, closing within six on Marshall’s jumper at the 4:42 mark. But Mahoney stopped the mess with two free throws and the lead never dipped below six after that.

Creighton landed the first note, setting up a 10-1 lead about five minutes into the game when Xavier came out cold, missing a good result. The Bluejays lived off that pillow for the remainder of the day, building it several times later in the first half.

It took the Musketeers 5 ½ minutes to score a goal on the field and couldn’t find any real traction until half time. In the meantime, Creighton hit five 3-pointers in the first 13 minutes to build a 26-15 advantage, then extended it to 33-19 at the 4:55 mark in Mahoney’s 3-point play.

Xavier finally got into a bit of a swing after the end of TV, gaining momentum in the locker room when Bryce Moore chipped in a 3-ball over time. That reduced its deficit to 39-31 at half-time.

