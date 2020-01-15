advertisement

Rap legend on the west coast Snoop dogg has only love for one of the greatest of all time. The hip-hop veteran praised LL Cool J the day of his birth.

Key facts: This week, Snoop Dizzle hit Instagram to shout out Cool J and explain how it had a positive impact at the start of his music career.

Good day to my. O. G. @llcoolj one of the rappers I studied and learned line for line bar for the attitude of bar style and the class on the micro goat, that’s why I’m always there. L. L. Cool. J. is difficult. Like hell

Key details: LL recently promoted its famous radio station SiriusXM.

It was a wild trip to get to where I am today, and I don’t stop !! Shout out to everyone who supports @RockTheBellsSXM. Prepare yourself… We are offering the #TIMELESS #ClassicHipHop culture even GREATER this month. We have many in store for you in the coming weeks – click on the bio link. Dreams have no time limits !!! This anniversary is dedicated to #CLASSICHIPHOP !! #GRATEFUL #GODISGREAT

Wait, there is more: Earlier this month, Cool J shared pictures of him training.

Before you leave: Recently, LL revealed that it was preparing new music with a pioneer of hip-hop Q-tip.

#llcoolj hit the studio again.

