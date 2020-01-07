advertisement

You can count on the one hand how many Canadian TV shows have exploded to become the world’s most pop culture hit. Degrassi, no doubt, Children in the Hall, Safe and Orphan Black, to some degree. But as a funny distraction for the time we live in, no Canadian series holds a candle to Schitt’s Creek, which begins its sixth and final season on Tuesday night.

Its premise is simple: What happens when an overly wealthy family loses it all, and moves into their remaining wealth, a small armpit of a town they once bought as a joke?

Throughout his five seasons, we have seen Johnny (Eugene Levy), Moira (Catherine O’Hara), Alexis (Annie Murphy) and David (Dan Levy) evolve from narcissistic, pretentious caring snobs to a humble, just mildly pretentious locals, now deeply embedded and happily in the community they once insulted.

After its premiere at CBC in 2015 – after father and son creators Eugene and Dan dumped it on countless US networks just to be turned around – it had the implicit quintessential energy for Canadian content. But some key things have been done differently: both a strange comedy and a strenuous family drama; allows each of his actors to do what they do best (whether that’s O’Hara’s nature and ability for an accent or Eugene’s proclivity for deception); she has a brilliant visual flare (from wigs to dresses) and is progressive – in a casual sense.

At the beginning of the first season of the series, David reaches out to new friend and future co-owner Rosebud Motel Stevie and tells her he is pansexual. It’s a simple, albeit revolutionary talk for television, in which she tells her she prefers red wine and asks if he does too. David replies: “I drink red wine. I also drink white wine. And I’ve been known to try the occasional pink. And a couple summers back, I tried a merlot that used to be a caravan, which got a little tricky. … I like wine and not the label. “

Later, we see David fall in love and get married to Patrick, who comes out to his parents in another touching and delicate scene. Not only once did sexuality get the butt of the joke. In fact, Creitt’s Creek is a city where homophobia and hatred of any kind do not exist. No one is too different to admit, which of course means a multitude of colorful characters.

When a massive billboard was recently unveiled in Los Angeles promoting the new season with the image of a kiss between David and Patrice, it quickly went viral on Twitter. The social media platform often acts as a host for the show’s fan club, a community that seems particularly committed to Creit’s most gifted moments. At the time, Dan tweeted, “Shine bright, friends. Very grateful to @poptv and @cbc and their support in this campaign that my teenage self would never have dreamed of being true. “

While all of this may seem more or less honest, it has never felt this way thanks to sitcom eyebrows and ruthless ones. The show has a unique sardonic tone to it, clearly injected by Dan, who first found a stage for that sense of humor as a beloved MTV Canada host. In a recent New York Times profile, he explained, “I want to feel like I’m putting something in the world that is a consequence. It’s a comedy, but it has little weight to it. In our small way, we’re making a stand “

This feeling worked hard in favor of the show and made it something more than your average half hour comedy. After initially finding its way thanks to stars Eugene and O’Hara, who had co-starred in films seven times before, the series landed on Netflix in 2017, and it became that rare Canadian sitcom to cross the international stream. She just got more steam in America on Pop TV, where she doubled her audience. At the CBC, it’s the rare series to boost its season-after-season viewing.

All of which suggests that it’s unlikely that Creek’s Schitt is over now, with more fans and cultural resonance than ever. But what better time to go out and stay cool than on top?

As a show that has always taken its course and to great success, it is a smart – if bitter – time to say goodbye: Right when everyone is asking for more.

