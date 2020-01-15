advertisement

Odd Future chief Tyler the creator takes his talent to the Grammy Awards stage. The heavyweight hip-hop was announced at the upcoming ceremony.

Key facts: This week, Tyler announced that he would join a wide range of Grammy artists during the January 26 showcase.

The creator Tyler has announced that he is one of the artists who will perform at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards. Tyler’s IGOR album – which ranked No. 1 last year in a surprise victory over DJ Khaled – was nominated this year for best rap album. The Grammys 2020 will take place on January 26. (Pitchfork)

Key details: Tyler relied on his social media channels to announce the Grammys performance concert.

Wait, there is more: In early January 2020, the Grammys announce a rap star Lizzo and a few other great musicians will show off their vocal talents at the January 26 ceremony.

Artists Performing on Music’s Bigest Night Are Stars For The First Time Billie eilish and Lizzo, who will each make their GRAMMY stage debut; powerful artists Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who will ride together for the first time on GRAMMY stage; and four times GRAMMY winners and MusiCares 2020 Person of the Year Aerosmith, who will perform a mix of some of their legendary hits. Everything happens on Sunday January 26, 2020, live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles and broadcast live on the CBS television network at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. (Grammy)

Before you leave: Lizzo is also making history this year at the next Bonnaroo music festival.

