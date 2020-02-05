advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – Little-known tech startup under surveillance after Iowa Democratic caucus merger was founded just over a year ago by veterans of Hillary’s failed presidential campaign Clinton in 2016, who introduced themselves as campaign gurus in the digital age.

Shadow Inc. was secretly chosen by the Democratic Party of Iowa after its leaders consulted the Democratic National Committee on vendors of control and security protocols to develop a phone application used to collect and tabulate caucus results .

Party officials in Iowa attributed an unspecified “coding problem” to the software that led to partial and unreliable results. He hasn’t identified the company that produced the technology, but campaign disclosure reports show that the Iowa party paid $ 63,000 to Shadow in late 2019.

After the company was criticized on social media, it posted a series of tweets expressing “regret” for technical problems that helped delay the publication of the results, but stopped apologizing.

“We sincerely regret the delay in publishing the results of the Iowa caucuses last night and the uncertainty this caused to the candidates, their campaigns and the Democratic caucuses,” the company said on Twitter on Tuesday. “We will apply the lessons learned in the future and have already fixed the underlying technological problem. We take these issues very seriously and are determined to improve and evolve to support the Democratic Party’s goal of modernizing its electoral processes. “

Shadow Inc. was launched by ACRONYM, a non-profit corporation founded in 2017 by Tara McGowan, a political strategist who runs businesses to promote candidates and democratic priorities. McGowan, 34, is married to Michael Halle, chief campaign strategist for Pete Buttigieg, who, according to records, also paid Shadow Inc. $ 42,500 for software.

On Monday evening, McGowan sought to distance himself from Shadow’s IowaReporterApp, calling the app developer an “independent” company. In a separate statement, an ACRONYM spokesperson said the nonprofit is an investor in several companies, including Shadow, but that it “was eagerly awaiting more information from the Democratic Party’s Iowa on what happened. “

But business and tax records show that ACRONYM and Shadow are registered at the same address in Washington, D.C., which belongs to a WeWork co-work location. Shadow CEO Gerard Niemira previously held the position of Director of Operations and Director of Technology at ACRONYM, according to an online resume.

And on Sunday, McGowan tweeted photos of a birthday party that included her husband and Troy Price, president of the Iowa Democratic Party.

ACRONYM presents itself as a leading leader in the management of online political campaigns. He announced ambitious plans in November to spend $ 75 million targeting President Donald Trump with online advertising, while irritating many party leaders with harsh criticism of other established Democrat groups. don’t do enough to fight Trump in the digital space.

So far, Facebook ad disclosures show the group has spent about $ 700,000 on ads. ACRONYM executives said in November that they had raised about 40% of the $ 75 million they hoped for. But by the end of 2019, he had raised only about a tenth, according to a disclosure filed Monday with the Federal Election Commission. A separate, tax-exempt wing of the group will not have to disclose how much money it has raised to the IRS until next year.

David Plouffe, who helped lead President Barack Obama’s two presidential campaigns, joined the ACRONYM board of directors in September.

Tuesday, the person who works at Shadow was not clear. But the resumes posted on the online business networking site LinkedIn show that the company’s top leaders all worked in the digital operation of the Clinton campaign in 2016.

Niemira, the CEO, was Clinton’s product manager, responsible for creating a digital platform for field organizers to contact voters and manage local volunteers “while opening up new avenues of data collection for the campaign “.

James Hickey, director of operations for Shadow, was technical director at Hillary for America. Krista Davis, technical director and chief software architect at Shadow, was a backend engineer for the Clinton campaign.

The month after Clinton’s loss in 2016 to Trump, Niemira and Davis founded Groundbase, a political technology company to which Hickey quickly joined. In January 2019, ACRONYM tweeted that it had purchased Groundbase, which provided a text messaging software tool for organizing campaign volunteers.

“We have acquired the SMS Groundbase tool and are launching Shadow, a company focused on building the technological infrastructure necessary to enable Democrats to run more effective and efficient campaigns,” said ACRONYM.

Professional and social relations between Shadow and members of the party establishment fueled conspiracy theories among some Democrats on Tuesday that something was wrong with the Iowa application of society – the suspicions that Trump and his GOP allies were seeking to stir up.

Donald Trump Jr. went on social media Monday evening to suggest that the DNC was trying to rig the primary, recalling the embarrassing leaks of 2016 which showed that the party leaders favored Clinton over his main rival Bernie Sanders. Many supporters of the Vermont senator’s swing-state then stayed at home on election day, contributing to Trump’s victory.

“Yes, rigging the primary did wonders the last time for Democrats,” the president’s eldest son wrote in a series of tweets. “And by ‘quality control’ they mean fixing the results to get the candidate that the dominating Democrats in DC want.”

