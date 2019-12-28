advertisement

Another Garage Artist’s Gala is scheduled in Surrey as a fundraiser for the city’s Youth Arts Council on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Newton Center.

Art supplies or other art-specific items are required for donation.

advertisement

“Clear up some space in your closets and make some money,” explains a post at artcouncilofsurrey.ca. “Book a table and bring your new or gently used costumes, musical instruments, dance shoes, paints, brushes, pencils, jewelry making equipment, yarns, knitting needles, hooks, guitar strings, books music, sheet music, frames, mattresses, ceramics – everything a creative person can use. “

Tables are $ 10, or people can also donate items to Youth Arts Council (YACOS) members to sell at the event. To book a table or ask questions, email Youthartscouncil@gmail.com.

Admission is by donation to the Cultural Center, 13530 72nd Ave., Surrey, from noon to 3 p.m.

YACOS held its first Artist Garage Sale in 2018.

“The sale was great for an inaugural event,” event organizer Lyn Verra-Lay told Leader Now a year ago. “We’ve made over $ 700 thanks to some very generous donors and clients. We had donations of a great suit and some instruments, plus a lot of craft items. The Surrey Youth Opera Company (YPOS) bought all the costumes. “

She said a young woman who had always wanted to play guitar bought one for only $ 10. Five artists came to sell their lightly used items, and their donation to YACOS was a $ 10 table rent.

“We thought this would be a great idea for those who wanted to take a look at the performing or visual arts without dropping the big bucks,” Verra-Lay said last January. “Sometimes, people are wary of starting a hobby when there is a chance that it might not really be their cup of tea.”

A youth-led volunteer arts group for youth, YACOS’s goal is to create opportunities for young people in the arts. “We offer these opportunities throughout the year through large-scale events such as talent shows, game writing competitions, film festivals and fashion shows,” explains a post at artcouncilofsurrey.ca/yacos.

“All of our members and participants are 13-21 years old, either living or attending school in Surrey, BC The Surrey Arts Council (ACS) is our parent organization providing us with a secure meeting space at the Cultural Center ACS provides us with a mentoring program and services to support our artistic endeavors. “

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement