TOKYO – One of the creative directors for this year’s Tokyo Olympics has resigned.

Kaoru Sugano resigned from his position last month and his resignation was confirmed by the Tokyo Organizing Committee on Thursday.

The organizers in Tokyo said Sugano had been disciplined by his employer Dentsu, the giant Japanese advertising agency that handles most of the advertising for the Tokyo Olympics.

The organizers said in a statement that the resignation will have “no effect” on the opening and closing ceremonies of the Olympic or Paralympic Games.

Tokyo organizers announced that they had received Sugano’s official resignation by phone earlier this week.

Sugano was described in a statement by the organizers last year as a “creative technologist”.

Japanese actor Mansai Nomura is Head Creative Director for Tokyo and will oversee the opening and closing ceremonies. The Olympic Games will open on July 24th and the Paralympic Games on August 25th.

Dentsu has helped local organizers break a record $ 3 billion in local sponsorship. The Japanese company has also been repeatedly referred to its overtime practices and work environment.

