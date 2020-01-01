advertisement

I start this new year like a large part of the population, I think, with great intentions.

The list of proposed resolutions is almost as long as I am, as it is in most years, because the new year seems to be the perfect time to start again.

But starting a new year has something terrible about it – all the more so as a new decade begins this year.

The curse of over-sentimentality strikes again when I look back with pink glasses in the past 12 months and in this case in the past decade.

Because life is not just roses and there have been times when I have almost regretted parenting, not because I do not like being a mother, but because I cannot protect her from everything I would like

Seven were only four in the early 10s. Over the course of the decade, three more fireballs burst into the scene, full of energy, leaving traces of banana puree, poo-nami-coated vests, and two parents who find it difficult to sleep. But for sure it was great because as Del Boy says “sleep is for wimps”.

And life had reached a level of busyness that I would never have thought possible, but between the frustrations, limitations, and inability to buy a pint of milk without the constantly controversial Brady Bunch (plus one!) load, it turned out that I had struck gold. The big family that I always wanted was mine.

And then I take off my glasses for a moment and look back at the parts that weren’t so rosy – the sad times, the hard times, the worrying times, and the times when I felt helpless. The things I couldn’t do anything about and the pain I couldn’t relieve. Because life is not just a rosary and sometimes I almost regretted being a parent, not because I don’t like being a mother, but because I can’t protect her from everything I would like. It is vulnerable to love someone or some people so much.

I remember talking to my family doctor when I felt overwhelmed by all the demands of life – the struggle for juggling, the worries and stresses that made so much of modern family life. He suggested that we write down what is important and what needs to be done in order of priority.

The bottom of the list contained the luxurious things like downtime that only happened when the planets were aligned and there was still time left – the fluff really.

He turned the list upside down. “The things you ended up doing are actually the most important,” he explained as I looked at him as if he didn’t quite understand. “We have no backup,” I repeated. “It’s just the two of us and these seven and there is only so much time left. We have to do the other things.”

“If you don’t prioritize the things that were listed last, you can’t go ahead with the things that were listed first,” he replied.

So high on this long list of New Year and new decade resolutions is the determination to awaken many new memories and the plan to turn this list of priorities upside down

I knew it made sense, but giving up support is not easy, and the best intentions became exactly that. What was started was soon forgotten when hobbies and interests fell by the wayside, due to pressure and priorities to make more space of modern life.

Towards the end of the decade, I can only compare where we started and where we are now. The house we bought as a fixer upper is still a fixer upper, but it is very much a home. And it’s not just our numbers that have grown. Three of those who started the decade with us drove me up and one grew up. Nothing stays the same no matter how much we like it. Time seems to have passed in an instant and I wonder if I have enough memories.

So high on this long list of New Year and new decade resolutions is the determination to awaken many new memories and the plan to turn this list of priorities upside down. To rethink this search for a better work-life balance and to set an example for the most valuable people in the world. And above all, to be really present.

And then there will be multi-year appearances. Maybe 2020 will be the year I finally join the drama group I’ve been talking about for so long, or buy the bread and steel that I deserve after pushing prams and scooters up the hilly path to school for years. And maybe, maybe I’ll make my first million.

This time next year Rodders. , , You will probably still be on the list.

