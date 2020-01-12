advertisement

Nico Hischier scored twice and backup goalkeeper Louis Domingue ignited the goal when the New Jersey Devils claimed an upset 5-1 victory in the Washington Capitals on Saturday night.

Without a goalie, Mackenzie Blackwood – as well as rookie striker Jack Hughes – out of action due to an upper body injury – the Devils were forced to return to Domingue. He responded with a 33-save performance just for his second win of the season.

Domingue, who spent the first six weeks of the season in the minors, delivered key deliveries to Alex Ovechkin when his team held a 1-0 lead, Carl Hagelin 2-0, then Radko Gudas early in the third period.

On the other hand, Hischier led the Devils, opening the scoring with 5:27 left in the game showing his speed and ability. Hischier won the puck in the offensive blue line during a two-on-one rush and instead of crossing the net, he kept control and slid the ball into the cage.

Nikita Gusev’s eighth goal of the season doubled the Devils’ lead early in the second period. Seconds after the visitors failed to convert the power play, Will Butcher’s long shot was stopped, but the return came to Gusev at the gate and he made no mistake.

Then Blake Coleman’s short press on the 6:48 mark of the middle frame made it a three-goal advantage. Coleman received an ice pass from Travis Zajac during a bizarre attack and cleverly deposed a striker into the deck to score his 15th goal of the season.

Washington’s Jakub Vrana gives new life to the Capitals with a powerful goal played 100 seconds later – he made a free kick for the 20th of the season – but the second of Hischier’s night shortly after making it a competition 4-1.

As the Devils had the Caps running in their area, Hischier settled for a timer at the right point opposite and hit the top corner for his 12th goal of the season.

Miles Wood’s goalless goal at 15:04 of the third period rounded out the scoring.

Goalie Braden Holtby stopped 17 shots for the Capitals, who have dropped two straight.

