Staff at Lubrizol of Derbyshire raised nearly £ 250 to help fund research into heart disease when they turned their office into a crazy golf course for a different sporting challenge.

Employees of the company’s global communications department unveiled the glove to colleagues elsewhere on the site, inviting them to participate in three golf fundraising challenges for the benefit of the British Heart Foundation.

The company, based in Hazelwood near Belper, signed the BHF as the chosen charity for 2019 and 2020 and the challenge, which was also accompanied by a sale of cakes, was the last in a series of ‘fundraising activities.

The challenges of golf, including a challenge closest to the hole – where staff had to put a ball along a lane and get it as close to a marker as possible – and a competition to complete three holes on a console Wii games.

GC members also created three mini-golf holes under their own desks, where staff had to guide the ball through a series of obstacles and immerse it in three holes with the minimum of strokes.

Over 40 people each paid £ 1 to participate in the challenge in total, with three winners emerging from the competition – including lead research chemist John Durham, who had to win a six-way play-off to fight. round of golf.

Amy Turner, a global communications placement student who helped organize the event, said: “We raised £ 248 in all thanks to the golf challenge and the sale of cakes, which we are thrilled about.

“Golf has been very successful and has become quite competitive. There were a lot of bragging rights at stake so people took it seriously, which means we got very good scores in all three competitions. “

