ABC Studios has signed an overall contract with Crazy Ex-Girlfriend show runner Aline Brosh McKenna, the studio announced on Monday.

As part of the three-year contract, McKenna will develop new TV projects for all platforms through its newly founded production company Lean Machine. In connection with this, Lean Machine won Emily Rasenick of Footprint Features as Director of Development.

The first project by Brosh McKenna and Lean Machine is the comedy “Hit”, which was developed in Hulu. Co-author and executive producer of Brosh McKenna and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” alum Alden Derck, tells the story of a young pop star who has trouble writing her debut album, which is in a songwriting boot camp that is frightened Execs is organized with her record label.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson of MTV’s “Sweet / Vicious” and the Netflix comedy “Someone Great” will be the director and executive producer of the series.

“I’m so excited to be working with ABC Studios,” said Brosh McKenna. “Dana, Jonnie and the entire development team are so passionate about creating unique quality television. I am very happy to have the opportunity to continue working on projects that I love. I hope that Lean Machine will be a home for material that is characterful, inclusive and human and that puts writers and writers at the center of the creative process. “

Jonnie Davis, President of ABC Studios, added: “Aline’s film and television work is truly unique and exceptional. Anyone who can write for Meryl Streep and Rachel Bloom is someone we want to do business with, and we can’t wait to see what Aline and Emily have in store for us. “

