advertisement

Crazy Delicious is the brand new magic cooking competition Channel 4 and Netflix.

Who are the judges, the host and what is it about? Here’s everything you need to know.

The new six-part series is presented by comedian and gourmet Jayde Adams.

advertisement

The show is described as an “innovative and imaginative food competition” and is filmed on the world’s first edible plateau.

“In a culture where many British families eat the same meals every week, this show aims to inspire viewers to transform everyday dishes into Crazy Delicious creations,” says Channel 4.

Crazy Delicious Judges

Carla Hall, Heston Blumenthal, Niklas Ekstedt

Renowned chefs Heston Blumenthal, Carla Hall and Niklas Ekstedt will play the roles of “Food Gods” in the series. The trio sits among the clouds and judges which ingenious cook will reign victorious and receive the golden apple.

Each week, three passionate and inventive cooks work the magic with common ingredients, such as the humble carrot, some of which will be picked, picked and cut in an enchanted garden on the magnificent Crazy Delicious set which also contains edible flowers, land of chocolate and a drinkable stream.

Inspired by the vibrant and viral world of #foodporn, the contest challenges cooks to create dishes that are both a taste sensation and a feast for the eyes. Host Jayde Adams oversees the garden, talking to competitors about their recipes as they make their extraordinary culinary innovations.

Together, the gods judge the concept, the visual appeal and the taste of each dish, with their complementary expertise combining to choose their favorite creation.

Heston Blumenthal said: “In Crazy Delicious, we are asking for dishes that not only taste good but are also visually spectacular, emotionally powerful and nostalgic, so it’s incredibly hard! They say that fortune favors the brave and to be truly creative, it takes courage and a willingness to fail. The cooks at Crazy Delicious were certainly fearless.

“I have spent my career trying to perfect these types of dishes and I know from experience that creativity and perfection do not always combine comfortably. I was amazed at how ambitious some cooks were.

Carla Hall, Heston Blumenthal,, Niklas Ekstedt

“During the judging process, Carla, Niklas and I were able to try spectacular dishes that provoked different emotions and memories for each of us, which made the final decision even more difficult at times!”

Carla Hall added, “Being part of Crazy Delicious has been such a joy, especially working with Heston and Niklas. We were given some really delicious dishes to try and sometimes we were breathless. I think viewers are going to be really impressed by the crazy twists and turns of these meals that we are all used to eating daily. “

And Niklas Ekstedt said, “I loved being part of Crazy Delicious, it’s such a spectacular production. I was so impressed with the dishes we saw and tasted, especially with how the cooks were able to infuse the flavors and techniques of a variety of cuisines. I didn’t really expect that from British cuisine. “

Host Jayde Adams revealed, “This show is unlike anything you’ve seen before, from the incredible edible outfit to the crazy and delicious dishes created by our chefs. I love food and working with the real food gods Heston, Carla and Niklas was brilliant, I learned so much in addition to being able to try so many wonderful dishes.

“I told the universe a year ago that I wanted to host a culinary show and here it is! I feel like one of the luckiest women in the world. I can’t wait for you all to see it. ”

Host Jayde Adams

In the first episode of this evening, the genius of junk food Adam, Queen Hannah in search of food and the king of Hardeep cakes take up three challenges. Their first task is to showcase their skills by raising the humble strawberry to new heights, before pushing their imagination to the limit to transform an everyday dish – the hot dog – into something extraordinary.

Every bite counts, because a cook must be sent home before the third round. But cooks don’t make the decision easy for the food gods, making crazy creations, from chicken wings to strawberry cheesecake to profiteroles of hot dogs.

The two remaining candidates then have four hours to produce their unique version of a popular festival, which this time is a birthday broadcast worthy of the Gods. Who will impress the gods enough to win this week’s golden apple?

Crazy Delicious is broadcast on Channel 4 from Tuesday evening at 8 p.m. on January 21 and is also available online via All4 in the UK.

Crazy Delicious will be on Netflix worldwide (outside the UK) in early 2020.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement