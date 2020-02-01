advertisement

Bargain hunters hastened to grab as many things as possible as Boots launched its 70% sale.

The sale started at 8am this morning with items from major brands at very favorable prices.

People shopping at the Gallowtree Gate branch in Leicester city center said the shelves were almost empty within minutes.

Amarjit Kaur Chana, 63, of Cosby, started lining up outside in the cold around 7:30 am, but managed to get some really good deals, spending around £ 275 and saving more than £ 900.

She said, “A lady over there just grabbed all the things off a shelf. It was incredible.

“I spent about an hour there and saved a lot of money.

“It was first come, first served. You had to arrive early or there would be nothing left. “

While some had shopping lists or at least a vague idea of ​​what they were buying, Ravinder Saund, 54, of Rushey Mead, Leicester, had a more relaxed attitude towards selling.

The boots branch of the Humberstone gate

(Image: Becky Jones)

She said, “I didn’t really know why I was coming, but I spent almost £ 90 in total – lots of soap, shower gel, makeup and things like that.

“I just picked up everything on the shelves!”

“I think most of us just wanted anything – some literally picked things up from the shelves with both arms.

“If you arrived too late, you left without anything.

“Maybe they should have a limit on the amount people can buy.”

Polly Chana, 69, of Rowley Fields, Leicester, said she attended the sale every year and looked forward to the madness.

“People were going crazy over there,” she said.

“But I have a lot of things – all kinds of makeup and I think I’ve saved a lot.”

Pinky Florey, 37, of Knighton, Leicester, said, “It was really good, but I arrived a little too late, so I didn’t manage to get much.”

