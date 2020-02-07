advertisement

Ooga Booga! Temple Run lovers are happy because a new endless runner is coming onto the market – and there is nothing else than Crash Bandicoot.

The Playstation mascot is a fan favorite because its frenzied jumps, twists and hits have a place in the heart of thousands of players around the world.

Since 2017, he has returned to the top of mainstream gaming with two AAA remasters. But people could soon be spoiled with a portable bandicoot, as a new and exciting gap shows.

Some leaks are questionable at best. However, this seems extremely legitimate – it looks like we’re collecting apples in a jogging section of infinity.

The Twitter users @jumpbuttoncb and @motwera thank you for the discovery and were able to use a few Facebook tricks to uncover a link through which you can register for the game.

Clicking this link will appear to take you to a page explaining that the game Crash Bandicoot Mobile is not yet finished. However, you will be asked to complete a survey to support the development.

Thank you for your interest in this new game! Unfortunately, this game is not yet available, but we’d appreciate it if you had a moment to take a quick survey to improve its development. Your answers will be anonymized and no personal data about you will be collected or processed.

It is not the first time that the game icon lands on the phone. Crash Bandicoot Nitro Kart 3D was one of the first games to be released in the Apple Store for iPod Touch and iPhone back in 2008.

Since 2017, Playstation, Xbox and Nintendo players can enjoy Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled.

The leak testifies to the latest comments from the Activision boss and says that every single franchise company is examined for possible mobile developments.

Activision Blizzard’s President and Chief Operating Officer, Coddy Johnson, said about Gamespot:

A third of our business is already mobile. We have the largest mobile gaming presence in the West. So we want to build on this leadership position. We believe that this is a solid foundation. [Mobile] is an enormous opportunity, and we think not only for Call of Duty and not only for Diablo Immortal.

The AAA types of games we manufacture are ready for mobile use due to the improved computing and graphics capabilities [of the mobile devices].

And frankly, because player expectations are evolving. It is now the case that many of the most successful global games are first-person action and strategy. As you can imagine, these fit very well with our portfolio. [And] we have a growing ability to execute.

There is no current Crash Bandicoot Mobile release date. You just have to stick to the consoles.

