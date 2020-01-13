advertisement

January 13, 2020 against Michael Barnard

John Cook is, like anyone else who has been roaming the planet for more than a few years, many things. He was promoted. He is a cognitive scientist. He is an ex-pat Australian who works in the United States. He is an assistant professor at the Center for Climate Change Communication at George Mason University. He is the award-winning founder of SkepticalScience.com, the site that tackles the most common climate denialist myths with peer-reviewed evidence and logic.

He is also a cartoonist and has been that for a long time. He has been using his drawing skills for some time to communicate important points about how to communicate about climate change and how it is better to disprove denialist issues about climate change.

And now there is a book, Cranky Uncle Vs. Climate change: how to understand and respond to Deniers about climate science. Cook gave me a pre-release copy when we talked about a piece about climate communication that I am working on and wanted to illustrate with a few of his cartoons. His book appears on February 25, 2020, so receive your pre-orders of e-book and physical copies now. I think it is so good that I recommend that people buy it for others, as a abandonment for people trying to push climate change. Buy one for your parents ‘and grandparents’ homes, for your state representatives, for your congressman and for the office. If you are a politician, just like a representative from the state of Oregon, whom I recently advised on how to communicate with her national voters on this issue, buy copies to leave with influential people in your district.

Like the excellent Global Weirding YouTube series by Katharine Hayhoe, most skeptics will not be convinced by the book, but they will return to it and prevent them from falling back in earlier conversations.

One of the main themes of the book is that many more people want to talk about climate change than about climate change. Cook calls this the spiral of climate silence. My preferred poll, Monmouth University at the end of 2018, shows that 71% of US voters think that climate change is serious or very serious, and that 69% of them want the government to take action. This book is, among other things, a great and risky conversation starter. Leave it on your coffee table, desk or in the lunchroom, people see the cartoons and leaf through it, and before you know it, you are talking about climate.

The book covers a lot of ground. It is about why and how the incredibly well-supported science of climate change became controversial in the first place.

It is not surprising that Cook, a cognitive scientist, is one of the leading scientists in that field. Nobel Prize winner Daniel Kahneman, author of Thinking Fast and Slow, gets a mention. I now work my way through that fascinating book and work out the bits and pieces of how remarkably irrational we actually are that I would be composed of my lectures in behavioral economics (strongly influenced by Kahneman) and cognitive science. Cook spends a chapter on reality that our brains cannot contain, with very accessible explanations about the basics. He takes another chapter about our unwillingness to take responsibility.

Throughout the text, Cook illustrates logical errors of thought and the ironic mental leaps that denialists make, without acknowledging their own inconsistency.

In addition to great material about science and the consequences that are being refused, Cook offers communication solutions. His work is colorful, fun and deeply rooted in how brain information actually hears and internalises. It was through him and his frequent collaborators, Stephen Lewandowsky, Dana Nuticelli and Katharine Hayhoe, that I learned to start with the fact when debunking, not the myth. We frame the way our brains work based on what we first hear, not what is most relevant. Starting with the myth, it cemented instead of the fact.

One of the impactful things that Cook has written was an important study of the consensus among climate scientists that climate change is really, seriously, and caused by us. It is his study with his employees that has found the 97% figure. An important point in the book is that many people do not know that there is a consensus among real experts, and simply allow them to accept that this considerably moves the needle of their opinion on climate science.

Throughout the book there are wonderful cartoons that illustrate the gap that many of us encounter on a regular basis about climate change. The UN IPCC is the most researched body of scientific knowledge in the history of the world. 30 years of systematic meta-analysis of scientific research by experts in a transparent and public process is the top of the proof pyramid. Although not good enough for denialists, they will quote YouTube videos, photo -shopped memes, non-experts and they think that is much more than enough to maintain their position. Similar treatment is given to the current problem of moving goal posts.

It is January as I write this, but New York experienced 70 ° F spring weather that is likely to cause problems with early buds. It is snowing in Texas and I am looking forward to an unusual snow landscape in Vancouver BC. Australia has had months of forest fires and the historic forest fire season only started a few days ago. The weather is weird all over the world and it only gets stranger and we have to take action. As Cook said when we spoke about this:

“What is the most important thing we can do to contribute to climate action?” Open our mouth and talk about it! This is the key to building the social momentum that underlies political action. “

As Kahneman and the cognitive scientists and communicators whom he has inspired over the past few decades and with which he collaborates point out, we are really bad at rational thinking. Denialists are very human and just as susceptible, but they can be won. Cook’s cartoons are an excellent way to break through the cognitive prejudices of denialists and to respond to what Kahneman calls System 2, or to think slowly.

Purchase the book again. Spread it around. Make the calls. But an important point is that if people change their mind, they don’t point to it, tolerate it or rub it in. Another important insight from Kahneman et al. Is that people are incredibly bad at realizing and admitting that they have changed their minds. Just accept it and continue.

Cook is also working on a Cranky Uncle game to help you through logical thinking errors in real time. Consider helping.

