Craig Ervine showed his preference for bowling in Sri Lanka when he helped Zimbabwe enjoy the best of day one in Harare, where a two-test series started on Sunday.

The 34-year-old already scored his highest test score against the Sri Lankans in Colombo in July 2017 when his 160s were overshadowed by a sensational chase by the host in the first innings.

In this high-speed match, Sri Lanka won with 388 points and reached the goal with four gates in hand. However, this was a completely different cricket test.

This was the home team’s first test campaign since November 2018 and a first at home for a year earlier.

Openers Prince Masvaure and Kevin Kasuza achieved a solid lead of 96 points and 50.1 points with 55 and 63 points, respectively. The left-hander Ervine accelerated slightly on the way to 55 without failing through stumps and hit three sixes way.

The trio took a piece of history – it was the first time that Zimbabwe’s top three had fifty points in the same innings of a test.

Ervine was undefeated with Brendan Taylor (13) at the end of the day.

Sri Lanka is looking for a promotion in a defeat in Pakistan last month, while Zimbabwe is hampered in this series by Paceman Tendai Chatara’s loss due to a bicep injury.

