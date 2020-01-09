advertisement

The musical director of the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra is heading home in January.

Rune Bergmann will present music close to his heart at the Jan. 25 concert, Nordic Greats. It will showcase composers inspired by the landscape of his homeland, and include the North American premiere of a long-forgotten violin concert.

The only one-night performance features violinist Eldborg Hemsing (sister to another renowned violinist Ragnhild), who made her debut with the Bergen Philharmonic at just 11 years old. She will perform the Hjalmar Borgstrom violin concert, a tribute to the magnificent country landscape that was almost forgotten.

advertisement

“Eldbjørg has a wonderful combination of control, technique, sound and musicality that makes its performances unique,” Bergmann says. “I can’t wait to work with her again and present this wonderful artist in Calgary for the first time. She brings to life a beautiful and romantic concert that I know people will appreciate.”

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pvoVkZDqZAs (/ embed)

The concert will feature a musical collaboration with dance after local choreographer Yukichi Hattori designed the dance routines around selections from Norwegian composer Edvard Greig’s Peer Gynt Series. They will be performed by Hattori and members of the H / W Ballet School.

Nordic Greats is January 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Jack Singer Concert Hall.

The CPO is also showcasing East Asian culture with its Lunar New Year Celebrations. During the two nights, January 17-18, the CPO will feature contemporary and traditional East Asian music.

“This is a community that unites the East and the West through the power of music,” says Paul Dornian, president and CEO of CPO.

Conductor Junping Qian will lead the orchestra in a program ranging from the Butterfly Lovers’ Violin Concerto, a story that originated during China’s Jin Dynasty, to Tan Dun’s Academy Award-winning songwriter, Symphony Online, a commission of The YouTube Symphony Orchestra has reached more than 22 million people from 200 countries. The event begins with a traditional Lion Trio and the Jessica Yuen Trio Musesica in the lobby at 6:30 pm, followed by the concert at 7:30 pm.

advertisement