Conor Cox now lives and works in Carrick-on-Shannon. He plays his county football just over the Leitrim border in Roscommon, his father’s birthplace, and plays his club football at home with Listowel Emmets in Kerry, the county where he also played between 2012 and 2017.

Last year he won his first Connacht title in his first season with Roscommon and became the county’s top scorer with 0:29 plus an all-star nomination, along with the junior titles in Münster and All-Ireland, which he shared with Kerry won in 2012, 2015 and 2017, with 4 to 64 points in 13 games in these three campaigns.

The now 26-year-old Cox played seven national league games for Kerry between 2013 and 2016, four of them as a submarine. With a result of 0: 13, he last competed with gentle irony as a substitute against Roscommon. He was also the UCC’s top scorer when they won the Sigerson Cup in 2014.

If none of this is too confusing, Cox also claims the increasingly temporary nature of the modern Gaelic football player and believes it is time for the GAA to revise its rules on residence and transfer of players.

“Last year I didn’t really understand it and probably didn’t research enough to know anything about transfers at all,” said Cox, who will miss Roscommon’s opening games in Division Two of the Allianz League due to an accident involving a hand injury. “I just thought it was a question of moving because I had a parent up there, but there seem to be other blockages along the way.

“I guess the way society is today and people move to work in other parts of the country may want the GAA to investigate something similar because it is now rare for a person to live and work in the county that she grew up in. Maybe it’s something that could be a little more relaxed.

“Dublin would be a big country, Cork would be a different country, Galway has a number of players, and even the club scene in Kerry is very busy. So if people tried to play county with another county, it would be appropriate for them to work and live. , , it could be looked into the ATM, which might make it a little easier. ”

In fact, his move to Roscommon last winter seemed a little more complicated than it should have been. Since he had no regular season with Kerry under the then coach Eamon Fitzmaurice, he looked at his connections to Roscommon. His father Martin originally came from Club Éire Óg in Roscommon, who had emigrated to America shortly before returning to Kerry. Cox’s mother Anne comes from Moyvane.

Good opportunity

Cox originally switched to Éire Óg, but the structure of the club championship meant that he was only eligible for the county after this summer. Only then did he realize that he was eligible to play under the Roscommon lineage, and he switched back to Listowel Emmets.

After the new Roscommon manager Anthony Cunningham took command, the call was received and the move was complete.

“It was the first weekend in December 2018. When I got the call, I didn’t play soccer between the provinces, I wanted to grab it with both hands, to be honest, I found it a very good opportunity.

“I would have played a lot of Roscommon games with my father in the past few years, he would be a very big Roscommon fan. We would have always prepared for matches. I haven’t had any contact with the team or the district authority or anything like that until last year. Personally, I think I would have been very stupid to refuse.

“I guess on the drive to training, I was very worried in the car the first night, thinking about what could and could not happen, as you would with every aspect of life and meet new people.

“No, it was very seamless, fairly the boys are very friendly, the whole team and the management and the county board made it very, very easy for me. They kind of looked after me because I was so new to setup. So yes, it was seamless and I made some great friends over the year.

“It was just the decisions that were behind transfers and certain things that could be done that could not be done. I assume that the fact that I switched to parenting has prevailed. I thought maybe it would have a little common sense prevailed at the time, but it wasn’t at the time. Look, we ended up doing it, and with guys who work in different counties and live in different counties, it’s something that will become more open in the future could. “

