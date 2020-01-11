advertisement

Cowdenbeath manager Gary Bollan is looking for his team to maintain their impressive form at Central Park when the Albion Rovers arrive.

Blue Brazil widened to third place last weekend with a 3-1 home success over Annan.

Bollan wants to see the same offensive verve against the side of Coatbridge.

He said: “We had a very good race at home.

“We are in a good rhythm at Central Park, having won eight of our 10 games there and we will try to continue.

“We carry more of a goal threat than we did earlier in the season and that is good news before facing Albion Rovers. Our games against them are always tough and this one will be no different as they will be injured after losing at home to Stirling last Saturday. “

“They will see this game as a chance to bounce back, so we have to be on our guard.”

Bollan added, “We had a great game in the first half against Annan and scored three good goals. The second half was a little bit different because we had something to hold on to, but the way we attacked in the first 45 minutes was great and showed the threat we have. “

The manager has a dilemma of selecting the right type to solve before kick-off, saying, “I had to change the team I had chosen for Annan due to illness with Craig Barr, Chris Hamilton and Graham Taylor giving up and the boys who came in did terribly well. Craig, Chris and Graham are all back so I have some decisions to make.

“If we can win, we get stuck behind the first two and open up a bigger gap to a team below us. I’m not going to say we’re going to do this or that, but the more games we win, the better our season will be. “

Connor Smith’s loan period to Hearts is over and the midfielder returned to Tynecastle with Kris Renton still injured in the cheekbones.

