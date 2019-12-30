advertisement

NORTH Queensland’s rugby league star, Michael Morgan, has launched his glamorous Townsville apartment.

The Cowboys skipper listed the two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 302/69 Palmer Street in South Townsville for $ 570,000.

According to records, Morgan paid $ 465,000 for the property in 2014.

The 131 m² property is known as a “charming apartment” and offers a view of the marina, the city and the coast from its large balcony.

It is just a short walk from the many restaurants and restaurants in the popular Palmer Street area and the new North Queensland Stadium is nearby.

The apartment has high quality inclusions such as Miele appliances and stone slabs in the kitchen as well as an internal European laundry.

The basement offers secure parking and a storage basket.

The high-end apartment complex has a pool, gym, security cameras, and on-site managers.

Records show that Morgan also owns a four-bedroom, two-bathroom house in the Townsville suburb of North Ward that he bought in 2016 for $ 680,000.

