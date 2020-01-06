advertisement

It didn’t take the Dallas Cowboys long to agree on Mike McCarthy as their coach after waiting a week to announce that they would move on from Jason Garrett.

McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl with the Cowboys nine years ago as a Green Bay coach, has agreed to become the ninth coach in the team’s history.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not announce the decision.

McCarthy interviewed the weekend before the cowboys announced on Sunday that Garrett would not return after 9½ seasons.

Dallas missed the playoffs 8: 8 with high expectations in a make-or-break season for Garrett, whose contract expires next week.

Green Bay has made nine postseason trips under McCarthy in his 13 years. The 56-year-old had dropped out of football this season after being sacked for the Packers in 2018 for a second straight loss.

McCarthy led the Packers to at least ten victories in eight of his first eleven seasons, including four trips to the NFC championship game.

Dallas hasn’t been that far in the playoffs since the last of the franchise’s five Super Bowl titles that closed the 1995 season. The Cowboys missed the playoffs six times in Garrett’s nine full seasons.

McCarthy also interviewed Cleveland, Carolina and the New York Giants. He went 125-77-2 in the regular season with the Packers and 10-8 in the playoffs. The Cowboys have only won three playoffs since their last championship.

With double MVP Aaron Rodgers as quarterback, McCarthy reached the playoffs in eight consecutive years from 2009-16 and beat Garrett-led cowboys twice on this course.

The cowboys believe they have their next franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott, who was the NFL offensive rookie of the year in 2016 after replacing injured Tony Romo and never giving up the starting job.

Prescott, whose rookie contract expires, and two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott have reached the playoffs twice in four seasons and won their first playoffs in 2018 after making their season debut against Rodgers and McCarthy with Dallas as the best NFC Had lost offspring in 2016.

McCarthy was released after an embarrassing defeat at Lambeau Field, Arizona, which meant for the Packers almost a second year in a row without a post-season trip.

With the assignment to get the cowboys out of the division round for the first time in almost 25 years, Garrett could not build on a 3-0 start. Dallas went 4-8 in the next 12 games with two losses in three games.

The Cowboys still had a chance to win the playoffs with a Philadelphia win at week 16, but the 17-9 loss left the Eagles with their post-season fate for last week. Philadelphia defeated the New York Giants 34-17 and eliminated Dallas despite their 47-16 win over Washington.

Dallas ended four times 8: 8 under Garrett, who set an 87:70 record in over nine seasons, including 2-3 in the playoffs.

Though 53-year-old Garrett has never won more than one playoff game in one season, he has the club’s second longest tenure after Tom Landry.

