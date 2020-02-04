advertisement

A cow was seen this morning in a Tesco parking lot, after being seen walking on a street.

A video shows the animal running in the parking lot near King Street in Sileby at around 10 a.m.

The resident who took the video, who was perhaps even more confused than the cow, said, “I was shocked.

“It is not every day that you see a cow running on the street.

“It made me laugh. It was looking out of the windows on King Street.”

Two Charnwood police officers intercepted the cow as it walked along a trail, thus arresting the cow.

The cow had escaped from a nearby farm before taking a short walk. His request for freedom lasted about half an hour.

A spokeswoman for Leicestershire police said the cow was confined at 10:45 am and was in a safe area.

She added that the owner was making arrangements to recover the animal.

