Robert Covington joins the Houston Rockets, and Clint Capela joins the Atlanta Hawks as the headline moves in a complex four-team trade that was approved by the NBA late Wednesday night.

In total it consisted of 12 players and three draft picks.

The Rockets got Covington and Jordan Bell from Minnesota, and the 2024 Golden State second round selection from the Hawks. Atlanta received two centers, Capela and Nenê from Houston.

Denver brought Gerald Green from Houston along with the Rockets’ first choice for 2020. The Nuggets also landed Keita Bates-Diop, Shabazz Napier and Noah Vonleh from Minnesota.

Minnesota got Brooklyn’s 2020 election and Evan Turner from Atlanta, and Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Juancho Hernangomez from Denver.

Covington told Houston TV station KRIV Fox 26 when he arrived at the airport on Wednesday that he was looking forward to a new opportunity.

“It’s everywhere right now,” said Covington when asked about his feelings. “It’s just a way to adapt to the drastically changing life in such a short time.”

In order for everything to work, Atlanta did without Chandler Parsons to free up a roster position.

Parsons is in the last year of his contract, earning just over $ 25 million this season, and was removed from the team after being injured in a car accident that lawyers believe will stop playing in the future can.

The biggest advantage of the deal seems to be that Houston is committed to maintaining the small-ball lineup that it has used with great success recently.

Capela was the only center the Rockets have played consistently this season – and they are 10-1 in games without him.

Houston could still try to win another great man for the depth through another trade or possibly a buyout, and this trade gives the Rockets financial flexibility to do so.

Covington started his career in Houston and became one of the NBA’s best defenders. It’s hard to imagine that alongside Rockets stars James Harden and Russell Westbrook, he’s anything but a strong addition.

Denver – currently number 3 in the Western Conference – also gets flexibility, in part because it doesn’t have to decide this summer what to do with Beasley and Hernangomez, both of whom could become restricted freelance agents. The nuggets have also made a first choice for this year, and that could become a chip in all other trades that Denver wants to do before the deadline.

Capela is under contract for three more seasons and is part of the young core of Atlanta, Trae Young, Kevin Huerter and John Collins.

The Hawks will have room this summer, likely to be in the top five and now have two respected sizes alongside Young and Huerter.

“We think we’re right with our young core,” said Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce. “Kevin is a really good player and Trae is a really good player. So if you add a man like Clint Capela, you have to surround the young core with experienced talent, and we will still grow and develop our young core. That is the most important. “

Hernangomez and Beasley each played hard minutes in a 127-99 win over Portland on Tuesday, which turned out to be their last time wearing a Nuggets uniform.

After the last horn, they casually chatted with their teammates in the locker room before leaving.

Shortly after the details of the deal became known, Hernangomez and Beasley reappeared to hug their teammates.

Beasley had a stunned expression on his face as he walked down the hall. He briefly appeared in the media room to make a friendly proclamation.

“The next time I see (the nuggets) I’ll drop 50,” he teased.

In Beasley, Hernangomez, Turner and Vanderbilt, the wolves receive four players with expiring contracts, so that they have enough scope for further maneuvers, either before the cut-off date on Thursday or in July, as soon as the market reopens.

You tried to acquire Town’s D’Angelo Russell, another close friend of Towns, last summer, but he went to the Golden State instead. There were further talks with Russell to finalize this deal, but he stayed with the Warriors and Denver became the fourth team to be involved in this complex mix.

The Wolves happened to host the Hawks on Wednesday night, with both teams putting up shorthanded lineups while the trade was pending. Minnesota Backup Center Gorgui Dieng described his confused reaction to reporters before the game when the business news came out on Tuesday evening. Teammates sent text messages to confirm that they were being treated.

“It’s crazy. You feel like,” How can this guy be gone? “But maybe you will be there in the next four hours,” Dieng said. “You can’t be here and have feelings. You just have to keep going and focus on what’s next. “

