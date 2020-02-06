advertisement

Nothing – not even the lack of a few key stars who could easily turn the nation’s first appearances this year into terrible mismatches – could dampen Mark Dickel’s mood when he first trained with Gilas Pilipinas at Ateneo’s Moro Lorenzo Sports Center on Wednesday Quezon City.

“It’s exciting,” said Dickel, TNT adviser to the PBA, who will take the reins of the national team for the Asian Cup qualification this month.

And that’s after the pool from which he will eradicate the last version of the national team has been hit by major retreats. Gilas Pilipinas will do without Japeth Aguilar from Barangay Ginebra, who will rarely be absent from the national team. Aguilar, who has been with Gilas as a national basketball program since its inception, will experience “late honeymoon” according to national program director Tab Baldwin.

Aguilar’s absence comes at a time when the national team desperately needs top-class men. June Mar Fajardo was excluded from the pool to give the reigning five-time MVP the necessary rest. It turned out that after a cruel practice injury that would pause him for the rest of the upcoming PBA season, he would not have been available.

Christian Standhardinger has begged from the first window because he is rehabilitating an injured knee.

“I have to build the muscles in my knee to compensate for that, and then I can make an effort. But two weeks is not enough for me to build these muscles and then be ready to give everything and just learn the system. It is simply not possible. There is a risk of injury and this risk is very high, “said the NorthPort striker.” This is very real, and we understand that, “said Baldwin.” We don’t want to put a player at risk and because he is rehabilitating an injury and has a specific schedule. “

Baldwin said the TNT swinger Ray Parks Jr. is likely to miss the first window because he has to solve his “basketball problems” with the KaTropa, while Matthew Wright, the sweet-shooting Phoenix playmaker, also because of “a schedule conflict” is doubtful. “

“But we have a lot of good players who are able to do this job,” said Dickel.

There are also games against Thailand and Indonesia in the first round. Two teams, Gilas Pilipinas, were inferior to a gold medal at the Southeast Asian Games last year.

Still, Dickel takes no chances.

“We have a lot to do, a lot to do and prepare for a good game in two weeks,” he said.

“Hopefully it will become clear from day to day who will play, how much they will play, the combinations,” he added. “And [then] we keep getting better.”

