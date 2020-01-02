advertisement

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has warned that an agreement to restore power sharing in Stormont must be reached in the coming days.

“We are now at the end of the game, we have no time.

advertisement

“The stakes are going to be very high over the next few days. We have to do it,” he told Morning Ireland of RTÉ Radio.

Talks to restore the decentralized government are scheduled to resume in Stormont on Thursday, with parties having less than two weeks to reach agreement or face new parliamentary elections.

Each of the five major parties in Northern Ireland will participate in bilateral talks with Foreign Secretary Julian Smith and Foreign Secretary Simon Coveney.

“The Irish government is determined to work very closely with the UK government. My relationship with Julian Smith is very good, it is very close, and we will work with all parties to end this in a way that everyone can live with, and I hope that can be the basis for a fresh start for politics in Northern Ireland.

“(This is) a new chapter, a new decade in which we can look to the future with confidence that politics works for people instead of dividing people in Northern Ireland,” Coveney said Thursday.

3 years

Northern Ireland has had no common government in Stormont since January 2017, when the gathering collapsed after controversy over a botched renewable heating system.

The law empowering officials to keep Northern Ireland running in the absence of a decentralized government expires on January 13. Mr Smith said that the parties would have to reach an agreement by then or he would schedule an election.

The final round of talks about the restoration of Stormont ended without agreement before Christmas, and both Coveney and Smith accused the DUP of reducing the chances of a deal, a charge that the DUP “flatly refused”.

On Thursday, Mr. Coveney said that, of course, we have had a peace process intact for three years, and “we have not seen the Good Friday institutions work, and Northern Ireland has suffered.

“Communities are polarized when there is no top-down leadership on political parties, and of course we had Brexit in addition to what I believe created an environment of tension and division in Northern Ireland, say it quietly. “

Mr. Coveney said that there is public pressure on politicians to get things done.

“The public is frustrated.”

What are the open questions?

The outstanding issues are referred to as “fringe issues” by all parties and relate to issues such as Irish law, the sustainability of a reformed Stormont, and the reform of the Petition of Concern – a veto system that allows parties who do so to block 30 signatures of applications, even if the majority of them are in favor.

Arlene Foster, chair of the DUP, said as the talks resume: “We will be there and ready to restore decentralization through a fair and balanced deal. A Northern Ireland that will keep moving must be a country where everyone feels at home, but also a country where no one feels that their culture is marginalized. “

During the Christmas season, each of the parties spoke of their determination to reach agreement and restore Stormont.

Sinn Féins chairman Mary Lou McDonald said the open questions could be resolved and “the election is now for agreement or elections. However, the current situation cannot continue. “

advertisement