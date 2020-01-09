advertisement

On Thursday afternoon, three years after the Stormont collapse, the British and Irish governments were still trying to solve the unresolved problems of restoring the executive and the assembly of the north.

Secretary of State Simon Coveney and North Secretary Julian Smith wanted to finalize a text that would restore the powers-sharing institutions released on Thursday.

They believed that they had a document that would constitute a “fair and balanced” agreement, but late Wednesday and Thursday morning they were unable to resolve definitive difficulties with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Féin.

Sources said that the majority of the text of the document was clarified, but that there were “presentation problems” that particularly worried the DUP.

“I think it’s more about presentation than substance. I don’t think there is any point in things slowly falling apart, ”said a well-placed source.

Some other sources also expressed concern that Messrs. Coveney and Smith were now under pressure to postpone the deadline for an agreement on Monday. Mr Smith said that if no agreement was reached by Monday, he would schedule assembly meetings.

A DUP source downplayed the prospect of a breakthrough on Thursday. “The parties have a lot of work to do,” he said, although Dublin and London are still trying to get a deal on Thursday.

Three years ago, the late Martin McGuinness, as Sinn Féin-Deputy First Minister in a row, resigned from the DUP over the catastrophic renewable heat incentive program, a resignation that triggered the Stormont collapse.

There have been several attempts since then to reinstate Stormont, but hurdles such as Sinn Fein’s request for an Irish-language act to ensure the sustainability of a restored assembly and issues related to the petition of concern have not been overcome.

However, all sides agree that significant progress has been made in the remaining issues over the past few months, including the particularly difficult issue of the Irish language.

It is believed that the text would include legislation in Irish, but that it would be included in broader legislation that addresses issues such as Ulster Scots and identity in some form of overarching “cultural” legislation.

A number of DUP sources said that it would be difficult for the party to persuade its constituency to join Irish law.

According to a DUP source, the party is seeking consideration in return for Sinn Féin’s accession to Irish-language legislation. In particular, he said while Sinn Féin wanted concessions to its cultural identity, there was no return from Sinn Féin.

“There is a lot of talk about a common future, but Sinn Féin is unwilling to recognize or respect our British identity,” he said.

The source added that the DUP had attempted to implement the British Armed Forces Pact, which applies in Britain but not in Northern Ireland, in the north. The federal government provides former British soldiers and their families with health, education and housing support.

According to the source, Sinn Féin, although open to the Northern Ireland Pact, was not ready to enforce the required laws in Stormont but wanted it to be implemented through Westminster.

“This shows hardly any commitment to a common future and hardly suggests a new manager. These are big problems for us – nationalism’s failure to recognize our British identity, ”said the source.

At lunchtime, Sinn Féin’s vice-president Michelle O’Neill said her party was committed to “new style politics, progressive politics”.

“We are determined to make politics work. It will take all parties to make politics work. It will have to be a sustainable and credible government, a government that actually focuses on equality. It is out of determination, we are here to do the business, ”she added.

Mike Nesbitt, a member of the Ulster Unionist Party Assembly, said it was time for a deal. “We need the DUP and Sinn Féin to make a decision today to show leadership,” he said.

