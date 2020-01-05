advertisement

Kirk Cousins ​​threw a 4-yard return pass to Kyle Rudolph on the first possession of the overtime, as the visiting Minnesota Vikings defeated the New Orleans Saints 26-20 in a NFC play-off with the wild cards Sunday afternoon.

Minnesota won the dime ball to start the overtime and used a 43-yard pass from Cousins ​​to Adam Thielen to get a first down in New Orleans 2. After two runs from Dalvin Cook set the third goal and out of 4, Cousins found Rudolph in the left corner in the back of the end zone against cornerback PJ Williams.

The Vikings, the No. 6 seed after finishing 10-6, previously played in the No. 1 seed San Francisco the following Saturday. The Saints were the No. 3 seed after winning the NFC South with a 13-3 record.

advertisement

Cook rushed 28 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns, and Thielen caught seven passes for 129 yards, including his diving catch – which came with the ball returning Saints Marshon Lattimore corner on the other with an injury – to set up. the winning result. Cousins ​​completed 19 of 31 passes for 242 yards in his first start of the road play.

Drew Brees completed 26 of 33 for 208 yards and a touchdown, but he also threw an interception and missed a fumble. It was the Saints’ first game of the season with multiple laps completed.

Minnesota led 13-10 at halftime and extended its lead to Cook’s opening yard touchdown with 3:23 left in the third quarter.

The Saints passed without a touchdown in the second half until Brees threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Taysom Hill to pull within 20-17 with 10:31 left.

New Orleans led to a first down at the Vikings 20 in its next possession, but Brees made a mistake while being fired by Danielle Hunter. Jalyn Holmes recovered for Minnesota at 36.

Four games later, New Orleans appeared to take the lead when Cook was penalized, the ball went free and safety Vonn Bell caught the ball and ran 38 yards in the end zone. But repairs showed Cook had fallen out of touch before the ball was loose, and the touchdown went down.

The Saints then forced a penalty, and Brees drove them 39 yards to Wil Lutz’s 49-yard field goal with two seconds to tie the score and force overtime.

– Starting the media level

advertisement