Thibaut Courtois revealed a late record of Atletico Madrid’s penalties that helped him advance to Real Madrid in Sunday’s Supercopa de Espana victory.

Madrid won the title for the eleventh time thanks to a 4-1 penalty shoot-out after the derby match ended in a 0-0 draw in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Saul Niguez hit the post for Atletico in the shootout before Courtois denied Thomas Partey and continued his improved form for the LaLiga giant.

Courtois said he was always confident of saving Thomas’ penalty while he was satisfied with another goal.

“I checked the penalties on the bench,” said the goalkeeper about AS.

“Saul surprised me a little, but I knew Thomas exactly. He shot very hard and very strong.

“I am very happy about another goal without conceding and with good stops. That is very important.”

Madrid was reduced to 10 men late in extra time when Federico Valverde cynically defeated Alvaro Morata, who missed the goal.

Courtois praised his team, which will host Sevilla in the LaLiga on Saturday, for getting the most out of Valverde’s duel.

“We are very happy. It was a highly competitive game against Atletico. Your style of play is waiting for the other team to make a mistake,” he said.

“You could have used it a couple of times. I managed to save some, Fede stopped one.

“I think I could stop Alvaro by coming out, but he got away and Fede did the duel. We made good use of it and were the more confident team on penalties.”

