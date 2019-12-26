advertisement

The Romance Writers of America board at least temporarily lifted the suspension of Courtney Milan, a Chinese-American writer and former board member who left the group earlier this month for openly criticizing other novels she considered racist ,

However, lifting the Milan suspension was not enough to address concerns raised by other RWA board members about the group’s disciplinary measures. At least eight color writers resigned from the board on Thursday in protest. (According to the RWA website, the board had 14 members and three advisors before the resignation on Thursday.)

“Our resignations do not give us joy or relief. We have all volunteered our time to advance this organization and do our best to represent the membership – all members, ”said Priscilla Oliveras in a statement posted on Twitter, co-authored by Seressia Glass, Adrienne Mishel and Tracey Livesay. Pintip Dunn, Farrah Rochon, Erica Ridley and Denny S. Bryce. “We believe that this should never have gone to members of the ethics committee. We sincerely apologize to Courtney Milan and the Romance Community. “

Today, together with several former board members, I resigned from our positions because we no longer trust or no longer trust the RWA management. 1/3 @ seressia @DrenzPen @tlivesay @pintipdunn @farrahrochon @EricaRidley @DennySBryce

– Priscilla Oliveras ??????????????? (@PrisOliveras) December 26, 2019

Earlier this month, RWA suspended Milan for commenting online to other authors, including calling Kathryn Lynn Davis’ Somewhere Lies the Moon (1999) “damn racist mess.”

Davis and his co-author Suzan Tisdale filed formal complaints against some of Milan’s Twitter comments about their previous work. This led to an RWA investigation and the decision to suspend Milan membership for violations of the Milan Code of Ethics.

Milan’s suspension, which was released on Monday, was publicly reviewed by other authors, causing the hashtag #IStandWithCourtney to become a trend topic on Twitter by Tuesday morning. The Board met again on the same day and finally lifted the suspension of Milan, an RWA representative told TheWrap.

“At today’s meeting, where a gap between policy and process was identified, the RWA Board of Directors revoked the vote and accepted the results of the Ethics Committee report and the resulting penalties against Courtney Milan until a legal opinion is reached,” said a statement by the board website. “RWA reaffirms its support for diversity, inclusiveness and justice, and its commitment to providing an open environment for all members.”

In a statement to TheWrap, Milan referred to the tentative nature of Tuesday’s decision. “Her verdict is only being held until a lawyer is consulted, and I am still waiting for a full explanation and an apology,” she said.

Earlier this week, Milan defended its actions on its Twitter feed and questioned RWA’s decision. “I don’t think you can call yourself a writer’s advocate unless you defend the authors ‘right to criticize publishers’ business practices – and to criticize them in harsh terms,” ​​she wrote, adding, “One of the things that we dealt with when I was on the board – endlessly, I thought in vain – what I should do about the fact that we had racist members who just wanted to be racist everywhere. ”

RWA is a non-profit association that supports romantics in turning novels into full-time or part-time careers and raising awareness of the genre. The association has more than 9,000 members and over 100 local, international and online chapters.

