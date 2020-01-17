advertisement

Courtney B. Vance goes back to the courtroom.

The alum “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” and “American Crime Story” has committed to play in AMC’s emerging legal thriller “61st Street”, the network said on Thursday. He will play Franklin Roberts, a twilight public defender who works in America’s busiest courthouse and deals with the case of a lifelong student like Moses Johnson.

“61st Street” is about a promising black high school athlete who is suspected of being a gang member of the police and is involved in the infamously corrupt criminal justice system in Chicago, accusing the death of an officer who went wrong during a drug bankruptcy.

Peter Moffat, who wrote the BBC drama that inspired HBO’s The Night Of, is a showrunner and executive producer. Outlier Society’s Michael B. Jordan and Alana Mayo will produce Executive Productions alongside Hilary Salmon from BBC Studios.

AMC has also announced four additional auditions for the upcoming episodic anthology series “Soulmates”.

Charlie Heaton (“Stranger Things”), Malin Akerman (“Billions”), Betsy Brandt (“Breaking Bad”) and JJ Feild (“Turn’s”) have decided to cast the six-part romantic series of “Black Mirror” (“Black Mirror “) and Will Bridges (” Brett Goldstein “). They join, among others, the previously announced actors Sarah Snook, David Costabile and Sonya Cassidy.

“Soulmates” takes place in fifteen years in a world where science has discovered a test that clearly tells you who your Soulmate is. Each episode will have a different cast and will examine a completely new story about the discovery (or non-discovery) of the results of this new test and the impact of these results on a variety of relationships.

Heaton and Akerman will appear together in one of the episodes as members of a church that helps those whose soul mates have already passed away. Joe Anderson and Steven Mackintosh will also star in the same episode. In a later episode, Brandt will appear as Caitlin, a pushover woman who, after discovering her soul mate, finally begins to stand up for herself. Feild will play against Nathan, who has a dark side and decides to share it if he encounters his match Caitlin. Tom Goodman-Hill will appear as their “reliable and reliably unromantic” friend.

