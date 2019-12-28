advertisement

Quietly, quietly – and in time, as usual, Shinkansen slips out of Tokyo station. During my 10-day stay across the Tokohu region in northwestern Japan, and later in Nagano, the 5-day JR Rail min pass offers an easy passage through stations loaded with good signs to clearly marked carriages.

Better known internationally as Bullet Train, nine rail lines provide local, long-distance and long-distance services across the country. On long haul routes graceful dolphin trains reach up to 200 miles per hour.

advertisement

A blue uniformed staff member walks through our cabin. Reaching the door to the adjacent cart, she turns to face the cabin, leans in respectfully for the seated passengers, turns and continues her way.

The solemn ritual would be repeated throughout the train, as it was throughout the trains during my visit. It was a little easy gesture to miss, but it recorded with me.

Before leaving home, I was increasingly aware of the lack of decency, respect, and civilization – in person and online – in our Western society. Since I do not speak Japanese, I cannot say whether the inability to complete a basic sentence without using an epithet controls daily conversations in Japan. I’m not ready to do it.

Adhere to rules, such as adhering to train platform safety (stay behind the broad yellow line to avoid a sharp rebuke), never eat or drink on the street, never with a jaywalk, and don’t wear a mask if you have a cough or cold in defense of other citizens, all seem to be commonly accepted courtesies.

Bending is the mutual way of knowing another citizen, or expressing appreciation.

Across the country, notification is not acceptable for any service.

Later, outside a market building, I stop to take some photos. A woman is cleaning the walkway of the buildings. Hiroko, our guide, is returning to the building from our bus. Without breaking the steps, I notice Hiroko bow to the cleaner as he passes by. It was a small, kind gesture to a world that grieves me more and more with its apparent increase in ruthlessness and unwittingness.

The next stop was Joshinetsu Kogen National Park in Yamanouchi, Nagano Prefecture. I admire the red-faced snow monkeys (Japanese Macaques) as we walk 1.6 kilometers uphill to Jigokudani Monkey Park, which is part of the national park.

When not fed for food, even these local primates focus on hygiene. Sliding in and out of their rock naturally enveloped by mountain rock (hot springs), primates continue to mourn each other.

Networks are common due to abundant volcanic activity throughout Japan.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mVnsvo-oxlg (/ embed)

We had the pleasure of spending a night in ryokans (Japanese inns) in both the snowy northern forests of the Hakkoda Mountains and in the Oirase Gorge area of ​​the Aomori prefecture. Charming guesthouses are mainly found in rural areas and were created around the eighth century AD.

As is customary in this more traditional Japanese style, sliding doors open onto my bedroom. Taking off my shoes before stepping onto the floor of my tatami bedroom, I wander into a veranda area to relax and enjoy tea while gazing at this old town of Nagano. We have been advised to keep our balcony doors closed because the monkeys in the area tend to make themselves at home and wreak havoc on unfair children.

Like most ryokans, this feature has common bathing areas, or public baths, known as ofuro. Nourished by a close-knit person, baths – one for men, one for women – require me to donate a comfortable yukata (a kimono pajama dress). Armed with a small towel, I head to the public bath where I bathe and, minus a bathing suit, join other women to lounge in the warm thermal waters as we chat and relax. Believe it or not, it’s very relaxing – especially soaking in the private exterior.

Tattoos are not acceptable and should be covered in most public baths.

Back in North America, I know I will miss Japanese courtesy, maybe even the public baths, and maybe I should remind myself not to bow down to everyone I pass by.

Ursula Maxwell-Lewis was in Japan to attend the Independent Council of the American Travel Writers Association. She traveled with All Nippon Airways. Japan’s National Tourism Organization planned the itinerary. She can be contacted at utravel@shaw.ca.

editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

Snow monks are one of the highlights of the trip to Nagano. (Photo: Ursula Maxwell-Lewis)

Mina dolls are appreciated by families and appear every year at the Puppet Festival. (Photo: Ursula Maxwell-Lewis)

advertisement