It’s almost impossible to believe that Friends’ last episode was filmed 16 years ago.

In the last episodes it was almost perfect. break up, happy sobs and lots of laughing nods for the parts that made the show so ridiculously lovable.

My heart is still racing when Rachel gets off the plane, although I’ve watched her about 100 times. And when we take a last look at Monica’s apartment, I have to blink back a few wistful tears.

Like many people who originally watched the teenage finale, I still love finding out how life on the set was one of the most consistent sitcoms ever. The fun and friendships in real life behind the shiny, idealized antics on the screen.

Fortunately, a former friend offers some glimpses of what it was like to be Monica, Joey, Chandler, Ross, Phoebe and Rachel from time to time. To create funny, personable archetypes that are still cited and discussed years after the last coffee.

Now Courteney Cox has brought us a nostalgic gem in the form of a behind-the-scenes photo from the last episode.

“The Last Supper” before recording “The Last Supper” on January 23, 2004. #tbt #friends

Courteney, 55, also shared an excerpt from the screenplay for the episode titled The Last One, Part 2, which looked like it would have been in her hands rehearsal years ago.

The post triggered a rush on Instagram, and friends expressed grief at the sight of the six instantly recognizable actors, who were smiling sadly at the camera.

This picture was the end of an era, but for many it was just the beginning of their lifelong love for all things Central Perk.

Among those who remembered this bittersweet farewell were Courteney’s Friends alumni, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, who played Rachel and Phoebe, just in case.

Jen replied with a series of three crying face emojis that reflected the emotional turmoil of many other commentators, while Lisa simply wrote “Awwww” with a shocked face, heart, and donut emojis.

Once again I’m very tempted to rewind the box from the beginning and see the whole show again …

