advertisement

(CNN) – An Arizona woman cannot use frozen embryos fertilized by her ex-husband to have children and must donate them, according to a state Supreme Court ruling.

advertisement

Ruby Torres fertilized her eggs before she received cancer treatment in 2014, court documents say. At the time, she and her then boyfriend, John Joseph Terrell, signed an agreement in the fertility clinic that if they dismantled the embryos, they could be given to another couple or used by one of them to have children – but only with the “express, written consent of both parties.”

The couple got married days later and underwent in-vitro fertilization, according to legal documents. The viable embryos were frozen and stored. Torres’ chemotherapy caused a “significant decrease in its reproductive function,” the documents say.

They divorced in 2017 and started a lawsuit. On the one hand is Torres, who wants to keep the embryos. On the other hand is Terrell, who does not want to father children with his ex-wife and wants the embryos to be donated.

A family court initially ruled in favor of Terrell and said that his “right not to be forced to be older outweighs Torres’ right to reproduce and to have a biologically related child. A court of appeal subsequently annulled the decision of the family court and ruled in favor of Torres.

In its ruling on Thursday, the Arizona Supreme Court pointed to the contract and the condition that the embryos “cannot be used to produce pregnancy against the wishes of the partner.”

The court said it was “familiar with the inevitable emotional consequences” that could result from the decision. But because the couple could not reach an agreement, the court said according to the contract: “the court could only arrange the donation of the embryos.”

“These are extremely difficult and emotional issues, so it is best for couples to make decisions in advance,” and that was what happened in this case, said Eric M. Fraser, Terrell’s lawyer, in a statement to CNN .

“The Arizona Supreme Court has upheld their contract,” Fraser added, “that other couples throughout the state provide the necessary assurance that courts will respect the decisions they make.”

A lawyer for Torres did not respond to CNN’s request for comment. Her lawyer, Stanley Murray, told CNN branch KNXV that even the courts could not agree on an interpretation of the couple’s contract.

“So that just means that even lawyers can’t agree on what this particular contract yielded,” Murray said.

. (TagsToTranslate) news

advertisement