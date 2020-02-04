advertisement

MADRID (AP) – A Spanish court has sentenced a former bank president convicted of trying to get a painting by Pablo Picasso out of the country.

The Madrid court announced the decision to increase the sentence of three years instead of 18 months to the former head of Bankinter, Jaime Botín. The move came after the prosecution detected an error in the initial conviction issued last month.

The court also raised the amount of the fine imposed on Botín from 52.4 million euros (57.9 million dollars) to 91.7 million euros.

Last year, the trial learned how a team of experts from the Spanish police flew to the French island of Corsica in 2015 to recover the painting, Picasso’s masterpiece “Head of a young woman” . The Spanish government ruled in 2012 that the painting, which is valued at around 24 million euros ($ 26.5 million), could not be removed from the country.

The work belonged to Botín, an uncle of Ana Botín, president of the powerful Santander banking group.

The Corsican authorities declared to have been informed of an attempt to smuggle the precious painting of Spain by boat. They said that the oil painting, which comes from the Cubist master’s “pink period” and which depicts a woman with long black hair, was seized when the captain of the boat was unable to produce a appropriate certificate.

On the boat, the authorities found a document in Spanish confirming that the work was “of cultural interest” and they were prohibited from leaving Spain, Picasso’s homeland, without authorization.

In the original sentence, the court attributed the painting to the Spanish state.

