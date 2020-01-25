advertisement

A man accused of killing three people in a horror accident went “straight” to a double-decker bus, a court learned.

Marin Rachev is accused of driving dangerously on the A90 road between Aberdeen and Dundee on March 12 of last year, causing the death of three of his passengers.

He is accused of having embarked on the two-lane road since its junction with the Drumlithie road without yielding.

While her car was struck by a bus, two of her passengers were thrown onto the road, then struck by another vehicle.

Rachev, 35, of Sandilands Drive in Aberdeen, denies the accusation and is tried by the city’s high court.

Mail driver Stuart Kerr told the jury of 10 women and five men yesterday that he had seen the red Rachev Renault as it headed for the two-lane road.

He said, “He went straight to the bus in seconds, or less.”

Defense counsel Frances Connor hinted that Rachev had stopped to give in, but Mr. Kerr replied that he “would not agree” with his position.

Niamh Cameron, a 20-year-old student from RGU who was driving through the area, said, “I expected it to stop and I started to think ‘oh no’.

“I thought it was going to hesitate, but it continued, in front of the bus, without giving him time to stop.”

James Whyte, 71, driver of the Ford B-Max that struck two of the Rachev passengers, described hearing a “flat bump” and “solid detonation”.

It got his car rolling and he “felt like it was going on forever”, leaving him with a whiplash and severe bruising and his wife with a broken collarbone.

Thomas Corrin, a student trained in first aid, ran into the accident “about a minute” after it happened.

He placed Rachev in a recovery position and told the court that he had told him the phrases “phone, phone” and “boy, boy” while looking at his car.

Mr. Corrin looked inside and found a phone with a running GPS application and the body of a man who had been killed in the collision.

The trial, before Lord Kinclaven, continues.

