advertisement

Fossil fuels

24 December 2019 Tina Casey

advertisement

“It is not the season to be cheerful for natural gas stakeholders. A hunter of a legal battle is brewing over a proposed new $ 700 million natural gas plant in Wisconsin, and now the Minnesota Court of Appeals has pulled the rug out of the project because – wait, what? In which universe can the long arm of Minnesota reach for a fossil fuel project that runs right through the state border?

One natural gas plant, two states

Our friends at the Duluth News Tribune have the scoop on the battle for the proposed power plant, so follow the link for more information and to support local journalism.

The plant will be located in an industrial area of ​​the city of Superior, Wisconsin. It is only a few miles from the border with the state of Minnesota, but that is not exactly why Minnesota has a say in the decision.

One of the plant’s two developers is Minnesota Power, a Minnesota-based company that explains how the Minnesota Court of Appeal became involved.

The other developer is Dairyland Power Cooperative, with headquarters in Wisconsin.

Who actually needs a new natural gas plant?

Called “Nemadji Trail Energy Center” somewhat cautiously, the new facility is set up as a means to support renewable energy on the local grid. The idea is to have a basic guarantee for electricity from fossil sources available 24/7 when intermittent sources – namely wind and sun – do not meet the task.

That is a well-known argument, but it weighs less because smart grid technology, demand response programs, energy storage, hybrid wind-solar power plants and distributed energy sources are gaining ground in the American energy landscape.

Public opinion has been against the new natural gas plant since last year and even industrial electricity payers in the area are opposed to it. This includes iron ore mines and paper mills, as well as other energy companies, which claim there are less costly routes to ensure reliability.

However, the developers have received support from local elected officials and the proposal has made its way through the approval process in both states.

Minnesota gets hammer on natural gas

That brings us to December 23. A few days before Christmas, the Minnesota Court of Appeal dropped a large, thick lump of coal into the natural gas storage. Here is the Duluth stand with the newest:

“Regulators in Minnesota should consider whether a proposed natural gas plant in Superior can have” significant environmental effects “before the project can continue, a panel of three judges ruled Monday.

Yikes! According to the three wise people in the panel, the Minnesota Public Service Commission did not do its homework in 2018 when it approved the project.

Apparently the court was not fooled by the developers’ argument that the plant would be outside the Minnesota PSC jurisdiction. The panel found that there are no geographic limits to the jurisdiction of PSC in terms of environmental impact, and the judges were not impressed by the use of the developers of affiliated companies to evade the jurisdiction issue.

The fossil fuel clock is ticking

The next step involves the Minnesota Public Service Commission reconsidering the need for an environmental assessment.

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission is also still going through the assessment process and a decision on that score is not expected until 2020.

In the meantime, the race has started between the new natural gas plant and all the other technologies mentioned above.

The longer the installation is delayed, the more clean technology options to provide the network services that such a facility would offer, and the more opportunities for costs to continue falling for wind and solar energy.

Dairyland is already part of a move towards more sustainable energy in the country’s vast nationwide cooperative network, which puts it in a good position to take advantage of new clean technology when it comes on the market.

From now on the proposed power plant would only be commissioned in 2025. Although the developers claim that at some point in the future this could be converted into a cleaner fuel such as hydrogen (presumably renewable hydrogen), that option would incur additional costs – if it ever comes true, that’s it.

Anyway, ratepayers will stay on the hook for the 30-year lifespan of the power plant.

CleanTechnica asks for comments from the paper industry in Minnesota to see where they find less expensive alternatives to new natural gas plants, so keep an eye on this.

Follow me on twitter.

Photo: Natural gas via the US Department of Energy MONITOR detection program for methane emissions.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Tina Casey specializes in military and operational sustainability, advanced technology, emerging materials, biofuels and water and wastewater problems. Tina’s articles are regularly posted on Reuters, Scientific American and many other sites. The opinions are own. Follow her on Twitter @TinaMCasey and Google+.









advertisement