Farmer Thomas Reid would like to take Pleanála on board to a court to drive the 3.6 billion euro expansion of computer chip giant Intel Ireland in Leixlip, Co Kildare.

In 2015, Mr. Reid won a landmark Supreme Court ruling against IDA Ireland for using mandatory orders for his 72-hectare Hedsor House farm, which is adjacent to the U.S. chip giant’s current 120-hectare campus in Leixlip. As part of the expansion plan, the area of ​​the facility will be expanded by another 30 acres.

He claims that the Chamber’s approval decision was “rushed” incorrectly and should be overturned.

On Friday, Justice Minister Charles Meenan gave his lawyers permission to file a court review motion against the board next month, with Intel as the reason for the dismissal.

Mr. Reid claims that toxic chemicals such as ammonia, helium, hydrochloric acid and argon are stored in bulk tanks at Intel as part of his IT equipment manufacturing process.

He says it is common practice to jeopardize the neighboring special Rye River Valley / Carton conservation area through emissions from the manufacturing process if they are not adequately reduced. In the event of a major accident, chemical rye penetration could have a significant impact on four other Habitats Directive sites related to the Liffey River.

According to the Seveso III directive, Intel had to provide sufficient information about the risk of emissions to humans and the environment in the event of an accident. Intel has provided information about the risks to humans, but only limited information about the environmental impact is claimed.

In a sworn statement, Mr. Reid claims that the agency’s inspector, who is dealing with the Intel planning complaint, made a mistake for several reasons. He claims that the application will double Intel’s operating space and will result in buildings directly opposite his farm.

Intel has failed to consider alternative locations, including land it bought south of the existing campus in 2018. This property was not taken into account at all, as Intel claimed that land was not purchased until planning for the current plan was advanced.

Construction of the new facility is expected to take four years, including two years of excavating and removing 647,000 square meters of rock to a depth of 17 meters. This would correspond to the way a large quarry works.

The annoyance and vibration of this quarry for two years or more would violate normal noise limits, although Intel suggests “more liberal limits” as part of its plan, he says.

Around 6,000 workers will be involved in the construction, but there will only be 500 parking spaces on the site, he says. According to Intel, “remote parking” is encouraged and strict guidelines for preventing parking problems are introduced, but according to Reid, this has not been assessed.

According to the farmer, the accidental pollution up to 20 kilometers away can lead to rivers and water. However, the assessment does not provide information about the impact of air emissions from an accident, he says.

Another Intel report on the effects on the natural environment and plant life showed errors and omissions.

It is also alleged that the agency has not properly consulted the health and safety agency on major accidents.

It is also claimed that the expansion will more than double the electricity consumption in the plant.

