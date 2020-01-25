advertisement

A US court of appeals has ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency should reconsider three of the fuel cuts recently granted to small oil refineries, arguing that the agency’s rationale for approving the exemptions was wrong.

The decision https://www.ca10.uscourts.gov/opinions/18/18-9533.pdf by the US Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit dated January 24 came after a coalition of biofuel industry groups had challenged the 2016 exemptions for Holly Frontier’s Woods Cross and Cheyenne refineries, as well as CVR Energy’s Wynewood refinery.

The biofuel industry has been outraged by an increase in refueling given under President Donald Trump’s administration, which it says is hurting farmers by undermining demand for corn-based ethanol.

According to the US Renewable Fuels Standard, the nation’s oil refineries are forced to pool billions of gallons of biofuels such as ethanol into fuel or buy loans from what they do. But the EPA can waive their obligations if they prove that compliance will cause them financial worries.

According to the court ruling, the EPA exceeded its authority to grant the Holly Frontier and CVR removal because the refineries had not received exemptions in the past year. The court said the RFS has been worded in such a way that any exemption granted to a small refinery after 2010 must take the form of an “extension”.

“Since an ‘extension’ requires a small refinery exemption in previous years to be extended, enlarged or added, all three refinery petitions in this case were strangely granted,” according to the 99-page court ruling. “We re-submit these issues to the EPA for further proceedings in accordance with this opinion.”

Biofuel groups cheered the decision and said it could raise questions about many other waivers given to small refineries in recent years. The Trump administration has quadrupled https://www.epa.gov/fuels-registration-reporting-and-compliance-help/rfs-small-reficult-exemptions the number of layoffs it has distributed to small refineries.

“Although the RFA will digest the opinion and implications for other proceedings, we are pleased to see litigation agreements with our long-held position that recent EPA practices and policies regarding small refinery exemption supplements were completely illegal, “according to a statement from the Renewable Fuels Association.

Consultancy ClearView Energy Partners said in a note to clients that it expects the decision to raise prices for biofuel mix loans required for RFS compliance, called Renewable Identification Numbers.

Officials at the EPA, Holly Frontier and CVR were not immediately available for comment. (Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

