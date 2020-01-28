advertisement

Quest University is protected from bankruptcy or bankruptcy in the coming months and has the money to operate until spring.

On January 27, Quest was granted an extension of his financial protection to the British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver and his $ 5 million loan was approved.

In this way, the operation of the institute remains alive and the school is protected from bankruptcy or bankruptcy until May 29, 2020. University protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act [CCAA] continued until it reappeared in court.

It was a development that was received positively by at least one school official.

“I am relieved and encouraged, and I look forward to the next steps,” said George Iwama, president of the university.

More than 100 Quest students attended the hearing and filled the area to such an extent that some in the crowd outside the 54 courtroom had to wait.

The judge even ordered the jury seats and docks, where the criminal prosecutors are normally located, to be opened to create more seats for students in the audience.

“I promise I won’t send her to prison,” said Judge Shelley Fitzpatrick, pulling a giggle from the crowd.

Andrew Mark was one of those who swapped the classroom for the courtroom that day.

“I came to support my school. I just wanted the courtroom to be full. I wanted them to know how many people were interested in this facility. I came in solidarity,” said Mark.

“I think it’s worth defending yourself, mainly because it offers something that no other school I know of offers it.”

Fitzpatrick approved Quest University’s proposal and rejected the arguments of the Vanchorverve Foundation, which is the school’s largest lender.

Fitzpatrick’s decision also allows the school to choose a $ 5 million loan, as opposed to the loan that the Vanchorverve Foundation wanted to grant to the university.

The university will now be able to enter into an agreement with RCM Capital Management Ltd. close.

The school’s largest lender, the Vanchorverve Foundation, wanted the courts to reject the RCM agreement.

In his place, the foundation wanted the university to receive a $ 5 million loan from Burley Capital Inc.

As a condition of this loan, Vanchorverve had asked the court to replace four Quest board members with persons he had elected, which Quest had refused.

“Obviously … an attempt by [Blake] Bromley to take control of the board to serve his own interests,” said Quest attorney John Sandrelli.

According to a report from PricewaterhouseCoopers to the court, the Vanchorverve Foundation is managed by Bromley, the president of Benefic Group Inc.

The Benefic website describes Bromley as “one of the world’s leading experts in charity law”.

During the hearing, Sandrelli argued that the school should not agree to the Burley deal as it was not in the school’s interest.

On the other hand, Walker MacLeod, Vanchorverve’s lawyer, argued that Quest had lost money for virtually all of its existence.

He said Vanchorverve has lost all confidence in Quest’s current Board of Governors.

MacLeod said the board needs to be changed, otherwise the school would continue to go into debt.

“If you don’t change governors, it won’t fix it,” he said.

Pricewaterhouse advised against the Burley deal in its report.

“The president of Burley is Shan Trouton, who is known to Quest as a business partner of [Blake] Bromley,” the monitor’s report said.

“Given the significant history between Mr. Bromley and Quest, which may require further investigation, the monitor believes that the interim financing facility should be provided by a lender who is not affiliated with Mr. Bromley or Quest,” he said Pricewaterhouse report.

The accounting firm also found that a change in Quest’s Board of Governors, which is a requirement for the Burley loan, would be “potentially debilitating.”

Pricewaterhouse said in the report that it approved the university’s application because the school acted in good faith and with due care.

The accounting firm said it had made significant progress in just over a week.

The Pricewaterhouse report said the same. Among other things, Quest received a pledge for interim funding and tried to find an academic partner.

In the meantime, quests students gather to support the institution.

Days before the hearing, Nate McCarthy and Dan Ellis of the Quest University Students’ Association reported The chief that students work on initiatives to write letters, video campaigns and symbolic donations.

They also said they fully support Quest’s current Board of Governors.

“We love our board. We love the people who sit on it. They are funny. They talk to us as if we were humans. They talk to us as if we were colleagues,” said McCarthy.

“We would not want to swap anyone in this forum.”

McCarthy said the school’s financial situation was not a shock to him.

“One of the misunderstandings about this process is that it is catastrophic. We have been aware of Quest’s financial situation since we applied,” he said. “We knew Quest was trying to get on its feet as a startup university.”

