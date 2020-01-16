advertisement

An Australian couple refused to remove the huge Nazi flag that was waving in front of his house, despite living against a Holocaust survivor.

The couple, known only as Bill and Cheryl, live in the small town of Beulah, but have been outraged across the country for refusing to take off the flag.

Watch the moment when they are faced by a camera team from Nine News’ A Current Affair:

Not only is the sign obviously extremely offensive to millions of people, it was also erected directly opposite an elderly Holocaust survivor whose parents were both killed in concentration camps.

The bad-mouthed couple has only moved into the house in the past 12 months and has insisted that they have never had any complaints before.

When confronted by a camera team from A Current Affair, Bill refused to discuss why the flag had been hung and instead just shouted at reporters to get away from his property with scissors in hand.

Nobody came here and said anything about the fuck flag, not even a neighbor, not even nobody who jumps off so easily.

However, other residents living on the streets said otherwise – many of them offered to remove the highly offensive flag itself.

A neighbor told the program:

It’s absolutely shameful that they’re flying this damn thing. I swear to God I would jump over his fence, pull the thing down and burn it in its driveway. Everyone is angry about it.

And they show it off to the people who were in the concentration camps. It’s just a shame.

Another neighbor is said to have asked Cheryl to lower the flag after learning about his position across the country.

She declined and reportedly replied:

Good. I put Beulah on the fuck card, didn’t I?

In the meantime, the couple’s 83-year-old neighbor, who lost both parents to a concentration camp, is said to fear for his life because the offensive Nazi flag has been raised.

Another neighbor said:

He still has the tattoo on his arm. Both parents were gassed and he was the next.

He’s pretty upset, he wants to be left alone, he doesn’t want to be in trouble with anyone.

Local police initially asked Bill and Cheryl to remove the flag from the community after 400 complaints. However, they could not remove them by force because there are no laws prohibiting the display of offensive insignia.

The flag was finally removed today, January 16. However, Bill is said to have refused to take it off himself and instead asked a police officer to do so.

