English couple John and Allison McDonald have had great luck lately.

Ifti of County Durham won $ 2.6 million at the US National Lottery last week. Their fate did not stop there, as their 15-year-old son Ewan was declared cancer-free just three days later.

John is 62 and worked as a security officer while Allison, 49, worked in an optician’s office. John realized he was going well as he matched some numbers and thought he was going to win a fortune, but he eventually matched the 6 integers to win 2.6 million.

In the following days, the family received news that their son was no longer plagued with non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas. Ewan was undergoing chemotherapy for most of 2019.

After the couple’s miraculous fate they have decided to retire and have left behind their son’s continued worry of cancer.

John told the BBC, “It’s like all our eternal dreams came true in the space of three days.”

“What a start for 2020. Everyone’s always dreaming of winning the lottery at Christmas and talking about how amazing it would be, but Allison and I never believed it would happen to us – and there is”

“And then getting news that the latest Ewan scans are clear is just amazing. We’re so grateful. 2020 certainly seems to be an amazing year for all three,” he said.

Allison noted, “This is the most amazing feeling ever.”

