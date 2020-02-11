advertisement

A couple whose house was severely damaged when a huge tree hit the roof during the Ciara storm said they had already fought to have it cut down.

John and Marjorie Lowrie were woken up in a huge accident as the tree fell on their home in Willington during high winds yesterday, Sunday February 9.

The cedar, which was in their garden, split in two when a huge gust of wind knocked it directly into the right side of their house.

They said the tree was protected by a tree preservation order issued by the South Derbyshire District Council, which means it could not be felled. The ordinance also meant that any work done on the tree, including pruning, had to be approved by the district council before it could be done.

Ms. Lowrie said, “We wanted to cut the tree years ago after a big branch fell, but because of the conservation order, we couldn’t. I don’t know about that myself – even, because it was John who did it all, but I know he had asked questions about it.

“Now look what happened.”

Fortunately, the couple were not injured when branches of the tree tore the roof of their house. But they must now repair the considerable damage, including rebuilding parts of the house.

Tree surgeons work to help remove the tree

(Image: Garden Services & Tree Surgery Ltd)

They asked handyman for help Burton-based Paul Mclaughlin and Garden Services and Tree Surgery Ltd, who helped remove the fallen tree and secure the house as much as possible.

Lowrie said, “We were in bed when it happened. I was on the iPad reading the news. I never thought we would become local news.

“There was just this big roaring crash. The whole house shook from the impact.

“We jumped out of bed, wondering what had happened. I went out and saw the tree and how it hit the roof. I just yelled at John to come and see. He couldn’t do it all. just not believe it, all the damage and.

“Fortunately, we are not really using this room and no one was inside. We are very fortunate in that sense. At least none of us were injured.”

South Derbyshire District Council has been contacted for comments.

