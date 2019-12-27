advertisement

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Inside the walls of what used to be Hazleton National Bank along Mahanoy Street in Nuremberg, you can still find the old safe and counter table, but it has not been a bank since the place closed in 2012.

“If you are going to live in a bank, you might as well own it and make it clear that, yes, this was a bank,” said William Zimmerman, North Union Township.

Yes, you have heard that this almost centuries-old building that is considered iconic by many people in this part of Schuylkill County has been converted into a house by will and Cindy Zimmermann.

“My wife grew up in this city. I had been a pastor in this city for about eight years in the 1980s to the 1990s. We lived in New Jersey and we heard the bank closed and the people in the city made themselves known worried about whether it would open again as a bank, “said Zimmermann.

The property was auctioned seven years ago.

That’s when the Zimmermann’s took action and bought it.

There was already a second-floor apartment, so they decided why it would not completely transform into a place that they could call their eternal home?

But locally it took a while for people to adapt.

“When we first bought it, we had to remind people that it was no longer. We would work on things here and people would walk through the front door looking for a deposit or looking for an ATM,” Zimmermann said.

Will and Cindy will give guided tours from time to time to people who want to see what they have done with the place and view the view from their second-floor balcony.

“We get up, we watch the sunrise, and it reminds us how happy we are to be where we are, to have this opportunity at this point in our lives,” said Zimmermann.

