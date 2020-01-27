advertisement

A couple in southern Derbyshire was shocked to find a muddy mess outside their home, saying that the “horrible thick slime” was dangerous.

Beau Walker and her husband Peter live on Buckford Lane in Findern.

They say they have had problems with mud – which they say is caused by agricultural vehicles using the road – since November.

But now they say “enough is enough” because they fear that someone will get hurt.

Mrs. Walker, who is 78 years old, lived there all her life.

She said, “I don’t like to complain, but I’m not going to sit on it this time.

“I have lived here all my life and when you are in the countryside you accept, you cannot help certain things.

“You will take so much, but it is beyond the pale.

“A field was being prepared for livestock corn on Thursday.

“Because of the bad weather, we didn’t think they would, but they came with very big tractors with very big wheels and big heavy treads and they did it all day.

“I went out to take a look at the track and yelled at one of the men who was driving a tractor” what are you going to do about it? “, Showing him the mud on the other side of the road. There was no response.

Thick, wet mud is around the road

(Image: Burton Mail)

“There was a bucket at the front and a brush at the back of the tractor, but it was not enough, because they made such a mess.

“We have had it since and since now.

“I have to use a dustpan and a brush to remove all the silt from my garden – it’s terrible.

“This morning (Friday), it was a thick and horrible mud.”

Mr. Walker, who is 90, says it is getting “ridiculous” and is concerned that someone may be injured.

He said, “This is ridiculous.

“Besides being an eyesore, it is dangerous.

“We are getting a lot of traffic here right now, part of the A50 is closed, and we have no curbs or sidewalks.

Couple say mud is dangerous for motorists

(Image: Burton Mail)

“What grass there was, we lost.

“There is a school on the road and it’s a total rat here.

“It’s even worse now because of the mud on the roads.

“If you brake suddenly, you will slip and skate on the road.”

Walker said she spoke to a local farmer about the issue on Thursday, but was working at the time.

