Couple sues American Airlines for evicting him (PHOTO / Agencies)

MICHIGAN – Couple Prosecutes American Airlines For Discrimination – Allegating In Lawsuit An Airline Agent Launched Their Flight For What The Employee Said To Be “Extremely Offensive Body Smell” And Told Them knew that “Orthodox Jews take baths once a week.”

Yehuda Yosef Adler and Jennie Adler claim that in the trial published by CNN, they have no offensive body odor.

They accuse the airline of discriminating against them because of their religion and defaming them, and say that they were embarrassed, humiliated and defamed because of the incident last year.

In January 2019, the couple and their 19-month-old daughter boarded an American Airlines flight from Miami to Detroit. Within five minutes of taking their seat, the couple were approached by an officer who told them they had to take off because of an emergency, according to a trial filed on January 28 with the District Court of South Texas district.

After the couple got off the plane, the officer told them that the pilot had started them because they had “an extremely offensive body odor,” the lawsuit said. The couple said they were shocked because they had never received complaints about their body odor on flights and that they had showered that morning, the trial said.

The agent responded by saying that he knew that Orthodox Jews took baths once a week, according to the trial.

The Adlers said they were upset and that despite their embarrassment, they approached more than 20 people in the boarding area to ask if they could detect an unpleasant body odor from the family, said the trial.

“Each person … answered in the negative,” according to the trial.

And despite multiple requests to get back on board, the couple said the plane took off without them, leaving them without their luggage, their child’s car seat, their stroller and their diapers. The Adlers claimed that they were unable to take another flight to their destination until the next day.

“At that time, the Adlers were confused, deeply humiliated, disrespectful, lost, perplexed and completely lost. They were completely puzzled, “reads the trial. “The Adlers were discriminated against because of their race, religion and nationality.”

American Airlines says religion was not a factor

American Airlines denies that the incident has anything to do with the couple’s religion.

“The Adler family were asked to disembark after several passengers and our crew members complained about Mr. Adler’s body odor,” the company said in a statement to CNN on Friday.

“The decision was made for the comfort of our other passengers. Our team members took care of the family and provided hotel accommodation and meals and rebooked them on a flight to Detroit the next morning. None of the decisions made by our team in dealing with this delicate situation were based on the religion of the Adlers. “

In the trial, the couple said they were singled out for being visibly Jewish. According to the trial, Yehuda Yosef Adler wore a yarmulke and Jennie Adler wore a long skirt and a shaytel, a wig worn by some Orthodox Jewish women after marriage to cover their hair.

They also stated in the trial that the pilot was rude to them as soon as they boarded the plane.

When Yehuda Yosef Adler boarded, he said he requested headphones from the flight attendant, the trial said. The crew on the flight they had flown the day before told them that whenever they needed something, including headphones, they should feel free to ask, according to the trial.

But the pilot, who heard the request, replied, “I was not on this plane and we are not offering anything free,” Adler said in the lawsuit.

The trial also indicates that the couple has been defamed

In addition to the allegations of discrimination, the lawsuit accuses American Airlines of defamation, claiming that American’s statements regarding the couple’s body odor to several media were humiliating and false.

“Today a search for” body odor “includes results showing the name Adler,” the trial reads.

